The African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Wednesday, said its nomination forms are to be collected free by women, youths and Persons Living With Disabilities (PWD) to vie for elective political offices at all levels during the 2023 general elections.

The National Chairman of ADC, Mr Ralphs Nwosu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the move became imperative to ensure much-needed inclusiveness for women, youths and PWDs in the governance of the country.

He noted that women, youths and PWD represent 75 per cent of the nation’s population and therefore the need to mainstream them by giving them the opportunity to contest elections into political positions.

He described the demography as a critical stakeholder who with their unique characteristics and capacities are at a vantage position to contribute meaningfully to national development if given the enabling environment.

He noted that since the demography represents a critical mass of the nation’s population, giving them the opportunity to seek elective offices by removing financial inhibitions posed by the high cost of nomination forms in most political parties in the country is ADC’s contribution to the growth of the nation’s democracy and development.

He insisted that the ADC believes that the development will throw up abundant human talents that otherwise would have been excluded from the governance space for the task of national development.

Nwosu said: “The National leadership of the ADC has resolved to waive the cost of nomination forms for our women, youths and people living with disabilities who wish to partake in the 2023 general elections.

“This gesture is to encourage this critical demography to seek elective offices to enable them to contribute their abundant talents to uplift the tempo of governance and development in the country.

“The ADC is convinced that the majority of our women, youths and persons living with disabilities are capable and competent to contest elections and participate in governance in the country, hence the need to waive nomination fees to enable them to realise their hitherto repressed political aspirations.

“We believe the country will witness tremendous and speedy development if a substantial number of women, youths and PWDs aspire to and attain key political positions at all levels.”

