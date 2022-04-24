Ifeanyi ANIAGOH is a passionate & self-motivated young man with over 12 years experience in Reputation Management, Youth Development and Digital Entrepreneurship.

Born to Mr & Mrs Lawrence Aniagoh (Ifeadinmesi), natives of Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State. Ifeanyi had interesting childhood and primary to secondary education at Abagana, Lagos and Onitsha.

As an undergraduate, Ifeanyi was a known to be academically sound, an entrepreneur and a students leader cum activist. He engaged in many entrepreneurial ventures which included running a university-based magazine called “Campus Post”; and led Abagana Students, Anambra Students and Engineering Students in Nigeria at different stages and capacities, retiring from Students politics as the Public Relations Officer of National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS-JCC), Enugu State.

Aside being an Agricultural & Bioresources Engineering graduate of the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka, Ifeanyi also had Post Graduate Studies at Ahmadu Bello University; studied Information Technology at National Open University of Nigeria; and had Diploma in Photography from Shaw Academy, Dublin. He is a certified Project Manager (IPMP) and Safety Officer with HSE Levels 1 & 2 certifications; and most recently, Ifeanyi was one of the 8 Nigerians trained by Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center for Media, Politics and Public Policy on Human Research Protection; with two Masters Degree in view.

As an advocate of youth development and participation in governance, Ifeanyi spent years on positive youth actions: he was among the initiators of The Nigerian Youth Manifesto Project; he joined in drafting the Youth CSOs Code of Conduct; Ifeanyi was a Coordinator in the Youth Alliance for Constitution & Electoral Reform; and among the pioneer promoters of the #NotTooYoungToRun Campaign.

Not relenting on his youth development work, Ifeanyi founded the Edge Crew, a youth-based group specialised in identifying, developing and empowering the young unemployed citizens of Africa using the PAVE (Patriotism/Passion, Action/Advocacy, Volunteering and Entrepreneurship/Empowerment) approach. In 2013, Ifeanyi co-founded “Wake-Up Youth Empowerment Foundation” aimed at changing the orientation of Nigerian Youths focusing on electoral processes. With these award winning groups, he awakened and empowered hundreds of Nigerian Youths.

Since graduation, Aniagoh has served as Personal Assistant to Njikoka LG Chairman, Chief Dazza Udeozo from 2011 to 2013; before joining Chief Willie Obiano’s administration in 2014 as an Executive Assistant to the Governor on Media; in 2015 he got doubly promoted to Senior Special Assistant on Social Media; and later became Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development and Digital Entrepreneurship in 2018. Most recently in 2019, he was appointed the Director-General of Anambra Digital Entrepreneurship Office to nurture and expand of Digital Entrepreneurship in the State.

Throughout his life and across the offices he held, Ifeanyi ANIAGOH built a lot of young men via Job Placements, Capacity Development, Digital Entrepreneurship and much more; and in 2015 was a top 3 Nominee of Future Awards Ford Foundation Prize for Youth Employment.

Catching into the growing need to bridge information gap via the Social Media, Ifeanyi carved a niche for himself through blogging with heavy presence on Facebook, thousands of followers on Twitter and good command on WhatsApp, Instagram and Snapchat. In 2018, Ifeanyi launched the Digipreneur project with which he has trained over 10,000 persons on Digital Skills, mentored 2,000 and facilitated an all expense paid business trip to Dubai for 10 young persons and a traditional ruler.

As the exponent of Digipreneur, Ifeanyi, popularly known as the Digi-Priest, has spoken at local and international audiences promoting positive use of the cyberspace, leading young people through Self Development & Value Reorientation; and raising Digital Entrepreneurs.

He is the Founder of Digipreneur Hub, DigiTours, DigiTV, DigiSavers and De-Edge Estates; the Exponent of Digipreneur; the Organiser of Digipreneur Week; and the Convener of APGA Digi-Family with huge eye and deep push to become a renowned Entrepreneur in Real Estate, Agri-Business and TechNovation.

Aniagoh is currently the Charter President of Rotary Club of Awka Hybrid in District 9142 of Rotary International. He is married to his Sunshine, Ngozichukwu and blessed with two Sons, Ifechukwu and Uzochukwu.

GRANTS/PROJECTS DELIVERED

2021: Convened the APGA Digi-Family to promote #APGAFirst, galvanise Social Media players and ensure a united front for the party faithful heading into the last Gubernatorial Election.

2019: Part of the Research Survey on the Use of Mobile Instant Messengers (WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Signal, etc) in Nigeria by Reboot in collaboration with Harvard University as the Anambra State Local Researcher

2018: Hosted the maiden edition of Digipreneur Week, the largest tech & digital media event in South East Nigeria and went on to host the second edition from July 22 through Friday, July 26, 2019

2017: Led the APGA Social Media Team to the 21-over-21 Flawless Victory in Anambra State 2017 Gubernatorial Election

2015: Created a unique Network for information dissemination in Anambra State cutting across Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter which gainfully engages 90 persons as Social Media entrepreneurs and spreads information to 89,500 persons in 60 seconds.

2012: Executed a multi-million naira “Direct Data Capture Exercise” for the Internally Displaced Persons in Anambra State sponsored by the State’s Ministry of Local Government as the Project Manager for the ICT Consultants

2006: Executed a multi-million naira “Stay Alive Project “ in Abagana Community sponsored by the Global HIV/AIDS Initiative Nigeria as the President of Abagana Students’.

PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS/MEMBERSHIP

Fellow, Council of Management Consultants

Member, Rotary International

Member, Council of Registered Engineers in Nigeria

Member, The Nigerian Society of Engineers

Member, Nigeria Institute of Agricultural Engineers

Member, Nigeria Society of Safety Engineers

Member, International Project Management Professionals

Member, National Society of Black Engineers

Member, Society of Peace & Mutual Coexistence

TRAININGS/CONFERENCES

2019: Harvard Human Research Protection Program

2018: Speaker at Nigeria’s Democracy Day “Fixing Nigeria” Conference

2016: Guest Speaker at Africa Youth Workshop on Human Right held at University of South Africa, Pretoria

2016: Speaker at West Africa Bloggers Conference

2014: National Youth Summit on PVC & CVR Observation for Osun,

Ekiti & 2015 Elections

2014: National Youth Conference on Tax & Development organized

by ActionAid/Activista Nigeria

2014: National Youth Conference on the Road to 2015 hosted by YIAGA, YACORE and UNDP DGD II

2013: Multi-Party Youth Summit organized by International Republican Institute (IRI) of USA for Nigeria’s Major Political Parties

2012: National Youth Conference on Constitution Review organized by Youth Alliance on Constitution Review (YACOR)

2012: National Youth Dialogue on Formulation, Validation and

Popularization of Nigerian Youth CSOs Code of Conduct organized

by IRI

2011: National Youth Summit on Youth Participation in Nigeria’s 2011 General Elections hosted by United State’s National Democratic & IRI

2011: Workshop on Application of ICT in Programme Popularization

and Sensitization hosted by the Secretariat of the National Youth

Manifesto Project

2011: Conference on National Youth Manifesto Development and

Validation organized by the United State’s International Republic

Institute

2007: Capacity Building Workshop on Peer Education And HIV/AIDS

Issues sponsored by the United States President’s Emergency Plan

For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)

2007: Undergraduate Business Conference on Entrepreneurial Ability

organized by Withworth Entrepreneurship Consultancy,

United Kingdom at Enugu

SOME AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

2022: Achievers Award by the Bishop on the Niger at Alll Saints Cathedral, Onitsha

2019: An Award of Honour at The University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus

2017: Most Valuable Digital Aide at the Embassy of Ecuador

2016: Philanthropic Award by AWU in South Africa

2015: Nominee of Future Awards Africa Ford Foundation Prize for Youth Employment… Top 3 in Africa.

2015: Conferment as the “Igwe Bu Ike” of Omasi Kingdom in Anambra State

2007: Student Politician of the Year at SUG Awards in University of Nigeria

2006: Most Philanthropic Student at FOBSSA Awards in University of Nigeria

2005: Best Class Representative at NABOS Awards in University of Nigeria

Plus over 100 other awards in recognition of enormous contributions to youth and community development, exploits on the Social Media, leadership excellence and exemplary life of charity by CSOs, faith-based organizations and academic institutions.

CAREER BUILDING: PUBLIC SERVICE LADDER

Director-General of Anambra State Digital Entrepreneurship Office = 2019 – 2022

Senior Special Assistant on Social on Youth Development & Digital Entrepreneurship to Anambra State Governor = 2018 – 2019

Senior Special Assistant on Social Media to Anambra State Governor = 2015 – 2018

Executive Assistant on Media to Anambra State Governor = 2014 – 2015

Personal Assistant to the Transition Chairman of Njikoka Local Government/ALGON Chairman of Anambra State = 2011 – 2013

Personal Assistant to APGA Senatorial Seat Aspirant for Anambra Central, Peter U. Nwangwu = 2010 – 2011

Transmission Personnel/Rigger at Zoom Mobile Nigeria, Anambra Network = 2008 – 2009

Classroom Teacher at Mayrays Schools, Federal Housing Estate, Fegge, Onitsha = 2001 – 2004

LEADERSHIP EXPERIENCE: VOLUNTARY SERVICE LADDER

Charter President of Rotary Club of Awka Hybrid = 2021 to Date

Secretary of Abagana Welfare Union, CTC = 2020 to Date

Founder/Creative Director, Digipreneur Hub = 2018

Director of ICT/Strategies of United Anambra Youths Assembly = 2014 – 2015

Coordinator/Co-Founder, Wake-Up Call Youth Empowerment Foundation = 2013 – 2015

Coordinator/Youth Leader of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Njikoka Local Government Chapter = 2013 – 2015

Public Relations Officer of National Association of Nigerian Students (JCC), Enugu State = 2009 – 2010

President of Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering Students

Association, University of Nigeria, Nsukka = 2008 – 2009

Traditional Head (Igwe) of Anambra State Students Community in

University of Nigeria, Nsukka = 2008 – 2009

Director of Publicity of Nigerian Universities Engineering Students

Association (NUESA), National Secretariat, Abuja = 2007 – 2008

Speaker of NUESA House of Assembly, University of Nigeria, Nsukka = 2007 – 2008

Interim Chairman of Anambra State Students Association, University of Nigeria, Nsukka = 2007 – 2008

President of Abagana Students Association, University of Nigeria,

Nsukka = 2006 – 2007

Public Relations Officer of Abagana Students Association, University of Nigeria, Nsukka = 2004 – 2006

Honourable Member of the Faculty of Biological Sciences’ House of Assembly, University of Nigeria, Nsukka = 2004 – 2005

National Secretary of Environmental Up-building Club, National Headquarters, Onitsha, Anambra State = 2002 – 2004

Ifeanyi Aniagoh is a Digipreneur, Agro-Engineer and Creativity Coach available on all Social Media platforms as @IfeanyiAniagoh

He is the leading aspirant for Njikoka II State Constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) in the 2023 Elections.