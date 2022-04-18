Gov Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Barely hours after Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State 24-hour’s ultimatum, no fewer than six commissioners and others have resigned their appointments to run for elective positions in the general elections in 2023.

The commissioners who tendered their resignation letters include Murtala Sule Garo (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Sunusi Saidu-Kiru (Education), Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso (Rural Development) and Nura Dankadai (Budget and Planning).

Others are Mukhtar Ishaq Yakasai (Special Duties), Ibrahim Ahmad Karaye (Tourism and Culture) while two others were Senior Special Assistants to the Governor, Farouq Sule Garo (SSA on Monitoring and Evaluation) and Ahmad Lawan (SSA on Public Infrastructural Development).

It would be recalled that Ganduje early, yesterday, issued a 24-hour ultimatum to political appointees in the state seeking elective positions to tender their resignation on or before today.

The order was given in compliance with Section 84 (12) of the newly amended Electoral Act.