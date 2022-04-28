By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has called on its social partners to ensure that workers’ safety was prioritized at work places to save lives.

The Managing Director of the Fund, Dr. Micheal Akabogu made the call at a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja to commemorate the 2022 world day for safety and health at work with the theme “Act Together to Build a Positive Safety Health Culture”.

The event was organized by the Health, Safety and Environment, HSE, Department of the Fund.

Speaking at the occasion, the Head of HSE, Kelly Nwagha who represented the managing director of the Fund said that enforcing safety at work places was a collaborative effort of all their social partners.

The social partners, he said, included the government, the Nigerian Labour Organization, NLC and the Trade Union Congress, TUC.

He said: “This occasion, that is today’s event which is celebrated every 28 April all over the world, serves as a wakeup call for social partners and in Nigeria.

“Our social partners are the government, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC); Trade Union Congress (TUC); the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

“And these social partners are expected to continue to promote, monitor and enforce compliance with the Employee Compensation Act, 2010 in line with Section 1(f) of the Act.

“This year’s event focuses on the theme “Act together to build a positive safety and health culture.”

This theme encourages workplaces to foster a strong OSH culture in which everyone contributes to a safe and healthy working environment.

“Nigerian workplaces are continuously changing, evolving, and adapting due to a range of global factors — some within and some out of our control.

“There is no better example of this than the impacts that the Covid-19 pandemic had and continues to have, on workplaces across all industries.

“Employers, small business and workers have to adapt their OSH practices and procedures to keep workers and clients safe.

“It is an awareness-raising campaign intended to focus international attention on the magnitude of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) challenges and on how promoting and creating a collaborative safety and health culture can help reduce the number of worker-related deaths, injuries and disabilities.”

Nwagha however noted that the NSITF has adopted a unique strategy of educating the employers and employees alike on the benefits they stood to gain rather than wielding the big stick.

“On the issue of enforcement of standards, section 1(f)of the act empowers to enforce standards.

“Some others are agencies are also empowered to enforce standards, but we let the employers and employees to know what they benefit from the scheme.

“It’s not all time you carry the big stick. No. It doesn’t mean the big stick will not come. Sections 71 and 72 that talk about penalty is very clear.

“What are these penalties? These penalties make you and I very, very vulnerable. All the directors, managers that infringe on these acts will go to jail. Some will pay fine. We have the laws.

“It’s just that we want to put a human face to the benefits because the benefits far outweigh the punishments.

“We adopted the strategy of letting you know the benefits so that you don’t need to start coming to flog anybody.

“So, that’s our approach for now. We have ventured into litigation as well.

“But when we get to the other aspect of punishment which I don’t pray because you don’t get anything by war, war but by jaw jaw, when we understand ourselves. It’s a win-win situation,” he said.

To effectively promote the culture of safety in work places, the Fund urged the social partners to also adopt a number or measures which were dissemination of information, exchange of experiences amongst others.

“We therefore call on all social partners to join NSITF to positively influence employers’ and workers’ attitudes towards OSH compliance and creating a more preventative culture through provision of information, training and advice; encourage the exchange of experiences and bolster collaboration; disseminate essential information and make employers, workers and communities familiar with their rights and responsibilities in the field of OSH through awareness-raising campaigns;

“Participate in governance of OSH knowledge bodies (OSH research) to ensure that the outcomes of OSH knowledge development efforts meet priority workplace needs; facilitate collection of data and information on OSH to adopt informed, evidence-based policies, strategies and standards and open communication and dialogue between workers and employers, where workers feel comfortable sharing their thoughts about incidents and concerns is the way towards a positive OSH culture,” Nwagha said.