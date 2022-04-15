.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The government of the United States of America on Wednesday said it will partner with Osun State Government to deliver a credible election during the 2022 guber poll slated for July 16.

The US government delegates led by its Embassy’s Political and Economic Chief, Mr Brandon Hudspeth, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Oyetola at Exco lounge, Governor’s Office, Abere.

He also informed the governor that they will be meeting stakeholders in the state ahead of the poll.

“The reason why we are here is because of the forthcoming election in Osun State in 2022. We hope that the election will be free and credible because there are expectations within and outside this country over the forthcoming election in this state.

“Our expectation is that the election should be fair and credible. We partner with Nigeria to ensure free and credible elections. We are meeting with you as the first citizen of the state and our officials will also meet security officials, civil societies and other stakeholders. We will be in the state for the next couples of months and we are ready to work with you for free and credible election in 2022 in this state”, said Hudspeth

Responding, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola assured that the Osun State election will set the pace for the general election in 2023, boasting that APC remains a party to beat during the 2022 governorship election in the state.

He said, “We are used to it, I remember in 2018 we received delegates from the US that wanted to know the programme we had for credible election and we were able to meet up to the expectations of the US and other missions that are interested in our democracy.

“So far so good we make policies to make Osun the best in the country. We have done very well in the area of health, infrastructure, economy, education, youth empowerment and mining.

“I want to tell you that we are looking forward to a credible election in Osun state. We are the party to beat, I am the candidate to beat anytime any day. The fact speaks for itself. We’ve cared so much about the welfare of the people and ensuring their security. We pay salaries regularly. We have done congress, primary peaceful in the state so APC remains a party to beat anytime any day.“

The US government delegates include; Janine Lewis, Sterling Roop, James Svor, Arnold Abulvine and Halima Abubakar.