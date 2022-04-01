By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, said the 2022 mock notification slips were out for printing.

The board, in a terse statement by its Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, advised candidates who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME and indicated interest to sit for the optional mock examination to visit its site to print the slip.

“2022 MOCK exam slip printing is now available. Candidates who had registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and indicated interest to sit the optional mock examination are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng

to print their mock notification slips,” the statement said.