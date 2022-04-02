Two women, on Tuesday, told an Igando Customary Court that they wanted divorce. The one, because her husband’s manhood was no longer working; the other, due to religious differences.

Blessing Mormah, a 54-year-old woman, approached an Igando Customary Court, asking for the dissolution of her marriage due to her husband’s alleged sexual incompetence.

Mormah, a beautician, asked the court on Tuesday to dissolve her 25-year-old marriage, alleging that she was forced into it.

She said that she was fed up and could not continue with the marriage.

“My father forced me to love him. We have five children, two boys and three girls.

“Also, we always quarrel, we fight too often and anytime we fight he will tell me to leave his house.

“He forgets that quarrels abound in marriage and no one is perfect. I am fed up with this lifestyle so I moved out eventually.

“Also, his manhood is not working.

He refused to take drugs

“When I found out, I took him to hospital and drugs were prescribed for him but he never used them.

“He always said nothing was wrong with him. Ok, if nothing is wrong, then perform your duty but he cannot.

“He also has no regards for my family. When issues come up and they invite him, he will tell them that he would not go to their place.

“Instead, he would expect them to come over to his place, such a disrespect,” Mormah said.

Religious difference

The other women, Kehinde Soetan, a fashion designer, also on Tuesday, approached an Igando Customary Court urging it to grant her a divorce from her husband due to religious differences.

Kehinde had approached the court to finalise her divorce process from the respondent, Mr Akins Soetan, because she was not allowed to practice her religion, Christianity.

“My Lord, I want the court to grant me a divorce from my husband.

“We have been living apart for 13 years already after our marriage in 2007; we had barely lived together for two years when issues started.

“I am a Christian and he’s a Muslim; before we got married, he had told me that I would be able to practice my religion without any hindrance.

“But that was not to be as he refused me going to church and wanted me to practice his religion.

“His father is a well know Imam, and he too said it would not be possible for me to practice Christianity in his son’s house.

“My father is also a pastor and would not want me to change religion because at the inception he had promised that he would allow me.

“The religion difference was the basis of our separation and genesis of our marriage breaking down irretrievably hence every other thing collapsed, no more love as we could not agree on anything.

“Our love was not enough to make either of us compromise our stand on our religion, there was literally no peace either; so it’s best to finalise our divorce so that we can both remarry.

“We have a son, who is 16-years-old, Abdulsalam Soetan. He is through with secondary school.

“So, I want him to be in his father’s custody; I promised myself to see him through school before I move on with my life and I have fulfilled that; now I want to remarry.”

The men involved

On the alleged non-functioning manhood, the respondent, Mr. David Mormah, was not available to give his own account.

The President of the court, Mr Koledoye Adeniyi, adjourned the matter to May 12 for judgement.

On the religious issues, the respondent, Akins, had earlier told the court he was not interested in the case and would not show up.

He said the court could go ahead and give its judgment.

The Court President, Mr Koledoye Adeniyi, adjourned until April 28, for judgment. (NAN)

