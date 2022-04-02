.

By Esther Onyegbula

Two people have been confirmed dead in an accident involving a truck and commercial motorcycle (Okada) in Lagos State.

Vanguard gathered that at about 2 pm on Friday, the truck with registration number AAA347XA carrying petroleum products ran into the commercial motorcycle with registration number EP705QN with two female passengers at Pako Iyana Isashi Bus stop, Ojo, along Badagry expressway Lagos.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Rabiu Yaya and one of the passengers, who is yet to be identified died immediately while the other passenger Elizabeth Okowe who sustained severe injury is currently receiving treatment at Badagry General Hospital.

It was learned that the driver of the white coloured truck, Ige Olumuyiwa who ran for fear of being lynched has been arrested while the truck was later moved to Iyana Isashi police station.

According to the eyewitness account, the accident, happened while Vehicle inspection officials were attempting to stop the moving truck.

According to Kehinde Abdul a vendor who spoke to Vanguard at the scene of the accident, it accident was caused by Vehicle inspection officials who were trying to stop a moving truck. The truck brakes failed and rammed into the motorcycle killing the rider and one of the passengers instantly. The accident also caused gridlock in the axis, with many commuters stuck in traffic for several hours.

Confirming the accident, the spokesperson Lagos, State Police Command SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the driver of the truck has been arrested. He is in our custody, the vehicle has been impounded.

Hundeyin noted that preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle rider while overtaking the truck did not give the required distance. The bike was too close to the truck, when it happened that the motorcycle left balance and fell they fell exactly in the pathway on the moving truck’s tire. And the truck driver wouldn’t have known that such a thing happened it was so quick and he ran over them.”

However, the investigation is still ongoing, he added

