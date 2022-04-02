By Evelyn Usman & Hassan Ibrahim-Wuyo

KADUNA—Some officers of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF were feared to have been killed in a plane crash that occurred yesterday in Kaduna State.

Circumstances surrounding the ill fated aircraft were still unknown as the time of writing this report.

It was gathered that the trainer aircraft, an MFI-395 Super Mushshaks, had two pilots on board.

Efforts to get the reaction of the spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet proved abortive as he could not be reached on his mobile line.

The development Is coming 11 months after a NAF aircraft crashed in Kaduna.

The incident, which occurred in May 2021, involved a Beechcraft 350, and the aircraft crashed around the Kaduna international airport.

Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, and 10 other military officers who were on board, were killed.

Late Attahiru was said to be on his way to Kaduna to attend a passing-out parade for Army recruits.

Following the incident, members of the minority caucus in the house of representatives had asked the federal government to ensure that a “system-wide investigation” is conducted into such incidents involving military aircraft in the country.