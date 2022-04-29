By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Poise to improve milk production and address dairy value chain challenges, Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (Appeals) has distributed equipment to dairy farmers, processors and marketers in Kaduna state

According to the Kaduna state Appeals Project Coordinator, Dr. Aminu Yahaya, the intervention aimed at boosting milk production, processing and marketing in the state, will see 1,732 beneficiaries supported with two milk collection vans (5 tons cold van), seven tricycles (milk banks), seven generators for the tricycles, 10 big and three small chillers, 10 big and three small pasteurizers, nine big and nine small generators, 181 20ltrs milk cans and 49 lactometres in the first phase.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting/flag off at Dankande near Kaduna,Yahaya said Kaduna state dairy farmers have been producing milk in excess especially during the rainy season but they have been unable to process it, keep it in good condition to transport it to the urban centers where they are needed.

“We are here for stakeholders engagement to have a meeting of the key stakeholders of the dairy processing and marketing value chain, the dairy processing and marketing cooperatives and SME supported by Appeals project,” he said.

“We are here to have an interaction with key stakeholders, directors of state ministries, state steering committee and state technical committee to showcase what we have achieved under the segment of dairy value chain.”

“We are sending message to the world that we can carry milk in tankers. Milk is being produced in excess quantity in the farms especially during the rainy season but they need special containers with specified temperature to move it to the urban centers.”

“Through Appeals, we have been able to access the equipment needed and acquire them through communal intervention. We are hoping that through this intervention more milk will flow from dairy farms to the markets. We are targeting 1,732 (1,033 men, 699 women) beneficiaries from the 23 local government areas of Kaduna state.”

Kaduna state Commissioner for Agriculture who was represented by the Director Veterinary and Livestock, Dr Pakachi Zakariya said the equipment is a significant boost for dairy farming and milk production in Kaduna state.

“46% of our people are involved in livestock and dairy production is one of the important value chains. We have huge cattle population, we produce lots of milk but we can produce more.”

“We experience post harvest losses from production to processing, and access to where the pastoralists are. But appeals has filled the gap with these milk banks, milk cans and chillers they are addressing losses as we are reducing losses from production to processing.”

The Kaduna state Commissioner for Planning and Budget, who was represented by the Director Development and Coordination, Malam Salisu Bava Lawal said Appeals has achieved a milestone through donation of the equipment to dairy farmers in the state.

“It would improve the dairy production and processing. The beneficiaries should make good use of them so that others can learn from them,” he said.

The representative of Kaduna state Commissioner for Women Services and Social Development, Hajiya Mariam Muazu tasked dairy farmers to use the rare opportunity of the equipment to produce milk in large quantities and take to the towns and cities within and outside the state.

The beneficiaries lauded Appeals for the immense support, while promising to use the equipment in boosting milk production, processing and marketing in the state.