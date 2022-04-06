By Gabriel Olawale

Not less than 1,500 children from different locations in Lagos State have benefitted from the free haircut exercise carried out by King Ogunremi Foundation in-conjunctions with King’s Place Barbershop UK and Zeta Homes UK.

Speaking during the 4th edition of Barbers Connect Nigeria, Founder of King’s Place Barbershop, Mr King Ogunremi said that the activities was part of the numerous ways through which the Foundation give back to the society.

“This year’s Barbers Connect enable us to empower 15 local barbers through our outreach in which each barber distributed 100 vouchers for free haircuts at their locations and been paid for by the King’s Place Barbershop.

“This enable us to give business support to local barbers by showcasing events and programmes on how to improve the barbering industry most especially the health and safety of the barbers and their clients.

King with over 30 years’ experience in haircut said that since inception of the programme, over 300 Barbers have benefit from the project, “and we have also giving about 2000 haircuts for free in different locations as a way of reaching out for a priceless smile.

Corroborating his views, Project Coordinator, Mr Kachi Umendu said: “Hair is the most important part of our body that reflects our personality. My message is that people should take good care of their hair, eat heathy foods and visit hair salons regularly for hair care services. Good hair cut can boost your self-esteem and you feel the kind of person you want to be.

“Health and Safety is an important factor in a Barber shop, people should demand for proper sterilised of equipment before usage. You can also demand for deep cleaning in front of you or most suggested is to get your personal barbering equipment to satisfy your doubt.”