By Wahab Adesina

The audience was more than being August given the calibre of people who thronged the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos venue of the 70th birthday celebration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the people saw it as an opportunity to identify with a leader who has touched many lives positively.

However, the much-anticipated event came to an end even without starting, as the celebrator announced its cancellation minutes into the programme.

Why would a man stop an event that was meant to mark a milestone birthday in his life and for which people had come from all over the country?

Ugly incident

An ugly incident had taken place a few hours earlier during which many Nigerians were killed and injured in an attack on a Kaduna-Abuja bound train in Kaduna. The Holy Bible even admonishes us to mourn with those who are mourning and celebrate with those who are celebrating. Moreover, Tinubu’s legendary empathy and compassion are well known.

When the Master of Ceremonies announced that Tinubu had something to tell the audience, nobody had an inkling of what it would be, as the people had come to celebrate with an uncommon leader.

Tinubu mounted the stage in company with the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the former Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima to announce that the celebration of his birthday be put on hold.

His words: “I have just been informed of a very sad incident in our country, that some Nigerians were killed and bombed on a train in Kaduna. I have been busy attending to people and praying and I didn’t hear anything until I was informed of the sad incident not quite long ago. That’s a very serious incident that calls for sober reflection. For me to be dancing, rejoicing and enjoying myself doesn’t show enough concern as a senior citizen of the country. I have consulted with all the people you see here with me and we have decided to cancel this event. I call on the clerics here to pray for the victims and for Nigeria and for us all to continue to pray for the country.”

To say such an announcement was not expected would be saying the least. For a brief moment, there was dead silence in the hall and then the people gave a rousing applause and an acknowledgement of a decision borne out of concern for others.

If anyone thinks Tinubu would have gone ahead with the event bearing in mind the galaxy of stars in the political, social, traditional sectors that were in the hall, the person definitely has not known who Tinubu really is.

Roll call

In the hall were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Dr Victor Kiladejo, the Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Rasheed Akanbi, and representatives of traditional rulers from across the country. Also, the corporate world had the likes of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr. Femi Otedola, and many captains of industry, yet, Tinubu put others’ consideration above self.

“I think for Asiwaju, it is always about the greater good. For us as a committee and the hard work that had gone into the planning and making sure the event was successful, the decision was tough. We had all looked forward to a great event. It was a courageous decision Asiwaju Tinubu took. I salute him for that. Again it shows that is the kind of empathetic leadership Nigeria needs. A leader that can feel the pains of the people and act decisively to ameliorate them,” said Mr Ayo Gbeleyi, a former Finance Commissioner in Lagos State and a member of the Planning Committee.

Speaking in the same vein, former Information Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan, said such a hard choice could only have been made by a true statesman. “They say good thinking brings out good products. The decision was hard but it came from a very thoughtful mind. Such hard decisions that would help position our country for greater heights is what we need our leaders to make and Asiwaju has just given us an ideal example now,” he said.

Dr. Tope Fasua, an Economist, who came all the way from Abuja for the event said, “Tinubu once again demonstrated what sets him apart and ahead of his contemporaries. “One can say there was no need for the cancellation of the event with such an array of dignitaries already seated. That he could take such an important decision in deference to the mood of the nation showed compassion and a man who does not consider anything too important for himself that is above the interest of the country. I commend him for taking the decision.”

Some hours later, Tinubu issued a statement personally signed by him. It read thus, “Fellow Nigerians, my heart is with you. In sober realization of the extent of the terror that befell our nation yesterday on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, we reach out to console the families left bereaved as well as those who have been left scarred by the mindless violence.

“While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.

“Today marked my 70th birthday, a moment intended for celebration. Yet, I cannot celebrate knowing what has happened to so many of our beloved people.

“Earlier I stood before the attendees at the annual colloquium held on my birthday, explaining to them, and asking for their understanding, why the event could not proceed given what had happened.

“Now, I ask for something further from you, as a show of compassion. I have been informed that many people continued to celebrate my birthday at various events in different locations throughout the day. I appreciate the show of support and affection. However, I must ask that such celebrations stop. Now is not the time.

“Additionally, I ask all who can, to join me in donating to the families of the bereaved and to the immediate needs of the wounded and distressed. We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time.

“Nigeria deserves better than what took place yesterday, and at other times. Terror and banditry have no place here.

“We must eradicate them such that these twin evils have no hold on even a centimetre of our national soil. We must not stop until we realize a better future, a greater, more peaceful Nigeria.

“To the bereaved, I offer my thoughts and prayers. To the wounded, may you heal. To the perpetrators, I have nothing to say except that may the justice you face be swift and uncompromising.”

Hard choices

They say life is about choices and a cursory assessment of the choices and decisions made in the past by Tinubu would show him going for the good of all far and above personal interests. In 1993, during the defunct Third Republic, he was poised to become the Senate President on the banner of the defunct Social Democratic Party, but he let it go in order for the late Chief Moshood Abiola to emerge the presidential candidate of the party. He also relinquished the ticket to go to the Senate in 2007 to Ganiyu Solomon so as not to jeopardize the chances of Babatunde Fashola as the governor of Lagos State. Fashola’s tenure was widely applauded.

A testimony to Tinubu’s exemplary attributes could be found in the birthday wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari. “I salute his courage, resilience, selflessness and nobility in always placing the welfare and unity of the nation above self, backed with a vision of a greater Nigeria through investments in people, institutions and governments without minding tribe or creed.”

Quote

The decision was hard but it came from a very thoughtful mind. Such hard decisions that would help position our country for greater heights is what we need our leaders to make and Asiwaju has just given us an ideal example now