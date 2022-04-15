By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

No fewer than 13,243 women in Taraba state have received the sum of N789, 834, 340 as grants from the state government under a World Bank Assisted Programme, Nigeria for Women Project, NFWP.

Each of the beneficiaries received the sum of N60,000 to assist them in their various business ventures.

Distributing the first tranche cheques to the 13,243 beneficiaries in Jalingo, the state capital, governor Darius Ishaku, said he was pleased that women are now taking the challenge of becoming self reliant.

He said with the new drive of women becoming financially independent, they would no longer be relegated in the scheme of things.

He further charged the beneficiaries to use the grants judiciously as indicated in the agreement they signed.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, steering committee of NFWP and the state Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, said the project is to support the improved livelihood of women aged 18 and above in Zing, Bali and Takum LGAs in Taraba state.

According to him, “the Nigeria for Women Project is targeting a total of 54,000 women in the 3 Implementing LGAs in Taraba state.

“So far, we have a total of 2,166 Women Affiliate Groups, WAGs, consisting of 50,431 women.

“Today, some of our women from these communities where intervention is set out would be taking home grants to support and improve their livelihoods.”

On her part, the National Project Coordinator of NFWP, Ruth Mshelia, said Taraba is one of the leading states with over 2000 WAGs across the six pilot states.

She commended the government and other stakeholders for the success recorded so far in the pilot LGAs.