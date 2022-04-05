The IDP camp.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Doctors Without Borders also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres, MSF, has raised the alarm over the living condition of 11,000 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, taking refuge at Ortese IDPs camp in Guma Local Government Area of Benue state.

The MSF Project Coordinator, Benue Project, Mitch Rhyner who raised the alarm shortly after conducting newsmen round the camp, lamented that the living condition of the IDPs was the worst that could be found in any IDPs or refugee camp.

While confirming that the camp is home to 11,000 IDPs, Rhyner said: “Those people have been there for 10 months now and they are still living in very extreme conditions.

“It is among the worst conditions for displaced people or refugees you can think of.

“Most of them are living in rudimentary tents made of mosquitoe nets, small plastic sheeting and sticks for the frame.

“They are exposed to rain, sun, wind, dust and, regrettably, other actors are not stepping in.”

Rhyner who urged other NGOs and international organizations to look towards the humanitarian situation in Benue state, said the MSF was already overburdened with the challenges at the Ortese camp.

He said apart from providing health support which was its original mandate, the MSF was daily trucking water to the camp from Makurdi because of the acute water scarcity occasioned by the inability of the organization to drill boreholes in the camp.

He said geological surveys carried out for that purpose could not find enough water beneath the ground.

He noted that trucking water to the camp was outrageously expensive and asked the state government to issue directives to the State Water Board to give the MSF the water for free.

On its medical intervention in the camp, the Project Coordinator acknowledged that the MSF was already overwhelmed by the number of persons needing medical attention in the camp.

He noted that aside medical intervention, there was an urgent need to provide the IDPs better shelter especially with the fast approaching rains.

