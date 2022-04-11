… Resigns From Ishaku’s Cabinet

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Hon. Ibrahim Imam weekend resigned his appointment to throw his hat in the ring to contest the Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency seat under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

His resignation came on the heels of the receipt of Interest and Nomination forms for the House of Representatives from 10,000 youths.

The former legislator announced his exit from Ishaku’s cabinet at the gathering organised by the youth group to present the purchased forms to him.

Speaking at the event, the former Commissioner described the confidence of the Youths in him as the most valuable gift he has ever received.

According to him, “You have reached to your purses to purchase and present to me Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest under the platform of the ruling party in Taraba P.D.P. This is indeed one of the most valuable gifts I ever received in my entire life.

“Dear youths of the natures gift, you saw the need and you have taken the bold step and for this reason I will not fail you.

“I Am here to answer this call alongside the yearning and aspirations of the good people of Jalingo, Yorro and Zing Federal Constituency for an effective, competent and all-inclusive representation.

“I therefore, solicit the support of my party leaders the PDP across all levels to give me the platform to represent the good people of Jalingo, Yorro and Zing in the 2023 general elections.

“I also request the support of elderly men and women of Jalingo, Yorro and Zing with a view to actualizing my dreams.“

He also used the forum to appreciate the leadership of Taraba state Youth Council and his campaign team for their efforts to ensure his dreams come true.

He further promised to never disappoint them and would also justify their confidence in his candidacy.