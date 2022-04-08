.

Students from four different polytechnics in Osun state namely; Igbajo Polytechnic, Osun State Polytechnic Iree, Imesi Polytechnic and Esaoke Polytechnic gathered in large numbers to grace the Campus Tech Fest event.

Techtrybe Africa, a company that is transforming African based businesses and organizations with technology, alongside Tioluwalogo Foundation had organized a Campus tech festival in the host school, Igbajo polytechnic Osun state.

Originally, the program was geared towards gathering young and vibrant tech enthusiasts to learn, network and connect and had in attendance lecturers, students, and tech enthusiasts.

The maiden edition held at the prestigious University of Lagos, Akoka in 2019 was replicated at Igbajo Polytechnic, Osun State as over 1,000 students from the various Polytechnics gathered to learn, network and connect.

From website development, graphics design, content creation and editing, students were exposed to the possibilities and opportunities in the tech industry.

The two-day event program which featured tech discussions from industry experts, music, food and drinks, kick-started with training on digital skills.

Students turned up for the second day as they experienced a fusion of tech conversations and some dose of entertainment with raffle draws, giveaways and talent hunts featuring on the program.

While speaking at the event, the Lead organizer, Youth and community development advocate, Tioluwalogo Olakunbi-Black noted the importance of having a digital skills in a rapidly changing world of work.

“Training over 1000 youth in Boluwaduro and Boripe constituency remains a viable investment for our state and the country at large.” The Osun state house of assembly aspirant further stated.

As contained in a future of work report, the increasing spread of digital technology is fast changing the world of work, with the possibility of creating new jobs while losing some for the road. The journey to a new world of work will require revaluation and reskilling.

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the nature of work, organizations worldwide are faced with two paramount questions, how do we make money and how do we create value?

Gathering over 1000 Polytechnic students in a venue to discuss technology and the future of work surely opens up the conversation around new ways of generating capital and doing work in Osun state and Nigeria at large.

Vanguard News Nigeria