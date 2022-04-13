.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The member representing Jere Federal Constituency of Borno State, Hon Ahmed Satomi has officially flagged off a Capacity Induction Training (CIT) for 1,000 candidates freely registered/enrolled to sit for the forthcoming 2022 Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.

The beneficiaries who have scored five (5) credits in five subjects including Maths and English are mostly orphaned by Boko Haram and vulnerable ones were drawn from the Constituency.

Flagging off the ceremony on Wednesday at Prime Lodge, Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, Hon Satomi said, the gesture which is the 3rd phase since 2019, is aimed at complementing the efforts of Governor Babagana Zulum in his quest to provide qualitative education to the children of the masses and the vulnerable ones in the society.

He added that the intervention and other numerous people-oriented projects he executed across the constituency, such as the construction and provision of classroom blocks, clinics, agricultural inputs, and poverty alleviation materials among others, is a continuous process under his representation to ensure that his people get the best dividends of democracy.

He promised the beneficiaries that he will personally facilitate their admissions into various universities/programmes of their choice, and to pay their first year tuition fees, if they all meet up with the cut off Mark required by University of Maiduguri, Borno State University and any other related tertiary institutions in the country.

He commended the Satomi JAMB Coordinator, Mallam Ali Indimi and his team for doing a good job by selecting deserving candidates of merit in Jere devoid of political or ethnic consideration.

“Since 2019 when you elected me as your representative at the national assembly, coupled with my passion for girl-child education, this is the third time we are launching similar intervention to our youths. The first was in 2019 when we sponsored over 1,000 JAMB Candidates, the same played out in 2020 which was phase II, while we could launch it in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am glad to be in your midst today to Flagg of the 2022 Phase III, where 1,000 would benefit from the exercise.

“My advice for you is to concentrate on this CIT to ensure you get all the knowledge needed to pass the JAMB examination.

“I promise you that any candidate who scored and obtained the prerequisite cut off marks would be assisted to secure admission into a good university/programme of his or her own choice.

“I will also pay for the first year tuition fees for all those who performed well and gained admission,” Satomi stated.

He however enjoined the beneficiaries to show negative attitudes such as over-dependence on phone/internet access, such as the use of Facebook and other social media engagement that would affect their studies in preparation for the JAMB exams.

In his welcome address, the Coordinator of Satomi Free JAMB intervention, Ali Indimi said, since the beginning of the exercise, the Lawmaker has expended over N20 million in registering over 3,000 candidates, which, the first set who were enrolled on various universities since 2019 are expected to graduate in 2023.

The ruling All Progressive Congress, APC Chairman, Jere Federal Constituency, Hon Ali Kachallah on behalf of the candidates thanked Hon Satomi for his good representation and his unflinching support to Jereans, despite the fact that he is the first-timer at the national assembly.

Many stakeholders include Jere Council Chairman, Hon Umar Gujja Tom, Jere APC Party secretary, Hon Abba Hayatu Jere and Hon. Alhaji Ali Bukar among other party faithful graced the occasion.