A total of ten countries have so far signed up for the charter of the Regional Maritime Development Bank, RMDB, that will be launched soon in Abuja, said Secretary-General, Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa, MOWCA, Paul Adalikwu.

He disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, even as he commended the gains recorded by Nigeria in suppressing maritime crimes leading to the country’s removal from the list of high-risk maritime countries.

Adalikwu described the country’s Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences, SPOMO Act as effective legislation that has redefined the fight against maritime crimes in the country.

While requesting technical collaboration with NIMASA towards recommending Nigeria’s Anti Piracy law to other member countries, he stated: “MOWCA will showcase the Act for other member countries to remodel their anti-piracy laws to achieve harmonisation and cohesion in the drive for a safer and secure maritime domain in the sub-regions.

“Countries le Gambia, Cameroon, and others in MOWCA have requested, through his office for technical collaboration to further develop their respective maritime administrations.

“MOWCA has a new strategic plan with an organogram covering the four departments provided for in its charter of establishment,” he said.

In his response, Jamoh urged Mowca to synchronise his economy plan with the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA agreement, particularly in the area of maritime trade and provision of reliable statistical shipping data.

He said MOWCA as an International Organisation used to be helpful in availing maritime industry experts and professionals with information on a country by country cargo tonnage to appraise the level of trade in the region.

He called for a stronger MOWCA presence in the International Maritime Organisation, IMO being a body representing 25 maritime countries with a critical impact on global maritime trade.

Jamoh said his agency is willing to release professional, technical, and highly competent personnel to MOWCA upon request by the Secretary-General to help him achieve his objectives for the 47-year-old organization.