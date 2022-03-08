Alexander Zverev hits the umpire’s chair with his racket after his doubles match at the Mexican Open. Photograph: Reuters

Germany’s Alexander Zverev was on Tuesday handed a suspended eight-week ban by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for a violent tantrum following a doubles defeat in Mexico last month.

Zverev was issued an additional fine of 25,000 dollars and a ban from any ATP-sanctioned event.

“This followed a review of his behaviour by ATP’s senior vice president of rules & competition, Miro Bratoev,” the body said in a Tuesday statement.

“The fine and ban are withheld on the condition that, over a probation period ending Feb. 22 of 2023 (one year from the incident), the player does not incur a further Code Violation resulting in a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct or verbal or physical abuse,” the statement added.

The ATP said the penalties would be dismissed were Zverev to meet the conditions during the probation period, while if he failed to meet them the penalties would “be invoked after any appeal process is exhausted.”

The Olympic champion violently smashed his racket several times against the umpire’s chair with the umpire still seated on it.

This was after a 2-6 6-4 6-10 defeat with doubles partner Marcelo Melo against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara on Feb. 23.

The 24-year-old Zverev had already been fined 40,000 dollars for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct.

He was docked prize money of just over 30,000 dollars and lost the world rankings points from the competition.

The German player has until Friday to appeal against the outcome of the investigation.(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria