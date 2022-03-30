.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

As the committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the zoning of the 2023 Presidential ticket prepares to submit its report, the chairman of the committee and governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, has assured all aspirants that the panel would be fair to them.

The governor who briefed journalists at the end of their second meeting which lasted for more than three hours at the Benue State lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, on Tuesday, said: “The meeting was peaceful without any tension.”

According to him, “the meeting is yet to be concluded. We have adjourned till Tuesday next week at the same time, at the same venue. And until we conclude the proceedings, there is not much to say. So far, all the members are quite understanding. There wasn’t any form of tension.”

“All the members understand ourselves that zoning is very key and we are looking at it that at the end of it all, we will do something that everybody will accept and we will go ahead as one big family and win the 2023 elections.”

The committee is made up of 37 members drawn from the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Vanguard News Nigeria