By Chief Emeka Kalu

There is no need for pretext here when things are getting drastically out of hands. We are borne to advocate and speak out the truth no matter how painful some sects may see our utterances.

The truth remains that Nigeria needs to propagate justice above ethnic sentiment; our priority centres on what best could make Nigeria more united and progressive in the context of phenomenal changes.Our jingling bells are noisely but jusfiably sounding on daily basis the need for Presidential seat to rotate to South Eastern region in 2023. We voice one Nigeria and as well clamour for indivisibility of the Country while at the same time ,others are bieng marginalized.

In 1999 , a South Easterner was to be the next President in the name of late Dr Alex Ekwueme but the same power manipulation was used to deny him the opportunity. That dispensation produced Chief Obasanjo and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar into the corridors of power. The government of Chief Obasanjo lasted for eight years and handed over power to the North in 2007 that produced Late Alhaji Musa Yar adua and Dr Goodluck Jonathan into Aso Rock. As death remains inevitable , Yar adua died and Jonathan climbed to the overall presidential seat while Alhaji Namadi Sambo from the North was selected to deputize him till leadership exhausted in 2011. A fresh election was conducted and Dr Goodluck & Sambo won election into the office of the President and vice president respectively.In 2015, the same Dr Jonathan / Sambo were nominated under the banner of PDP to run for the number one seat in the land but failed to get elected as APC successfully took the field day by winning the Presidential election that emerged President Muhammadu Buhari from the President.

Fast foward to 2019, PDP in her Portharcourt convention nominated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar/ Peter Obi as flagbearers but in the end INEC through the popular votes of the electorate announced Buhari as the winner to date. My question remains this: is it a crime to allow a person from South East to be elected the President of Nigeria? How do we profess one Nigeria while one ethnic bloc is being sidelined?

For the sake of seriousness in addressing our challenges as a nation, absolute care should be taken to elect an exprienced, age wise, focused and development – driven President whose antecedents are cherished by the generality of Nigerians. This boldly calls for greater political consciousness on Nigerians to see beyond their noses that in this advancing society, we need to have a President that is capable of uniting, developing and industrializing Nigeria to compete with the western world in this fourth industrial revolution. SouthEast geo political zone has competent, exprienced, educated, age wise ,purposeful, examplary and capacity building persons that can be considered, evaluated and given an opportunity to be elected the next President. The likes of former Governor of Anambra State and for Senate President, Mr. Peter Obi and Chief Senator Pius Anyim have what it takes to transform Nigeria economy to be competing with the global village.

In the light of the foreging, it is worth – stating that Nigeria in her full spirit of conscience , equity and justice rally round supports to elect the next President of this Country from South Eastern region . In the quotes of Uttoman Dan Fadio, ” Conscience Is An Open Wound, Only The Truth Can Heal it” . We hereby call on all major Political parties in Nigeria to zone their Presidential tickets to aspiriants from South East. Nigeria needs to be restructured, re harnessed and re positioned to attain global economic

advancement and only a President with focus and impacts creating spirit will be able to lead Nigeria to this height state.

In Law of Equity, it is believed that ” Justice delayed is Justice denied” . It is imperative that equity is given an utmost attention especially in a hetrogenous and multi linegual nation like Nigeria.Where equity is tampered with, love and mutual co operation gets harmed to the detriment of access to Unity and speedy development . Recall that in 2019 under the full fledged sponsorship of Igbo elite, Atikulated Agenda in its commitent, vehemently supported Atiku Abubakar race to ensure power changed hands and we did not leave any stone unturned to ensure he won election despite that we lost only in papers not by values and conscience .So, For the sake of undisputed fairness and equity, we call upon all Nigerians of votable age to join forces and elect an Igbo person the next President.

Clamours for Country balkanization

arising from marginalization, political gingoism, prebendalism , insecurity and a host of other ills have long entrapped our unity and even peaceful operations of democracy . Lives including individual and State owned facilties had been rutlessly destroyed in the face of all these piles of grievances, ethnic misunderstanding and level of hardship in the Country. It is not fair that Igbos are not given a chance to produce the next President of Nigeria in the face of their yearnings for equity and equal opportunities as fundamentally established by Federal Character Act.”

“We, therefore , call on all the respected Political leaders, artisans, traders, public servants , youths and the entire Nigerians from the six geo political zones of this indivisble soverign State to support a Nigeria President of Igbo extraction come 2023. What is good to be done for a particular ethnic zone should never be senitmentally twisted in favour of the other to avoid further deepening of feelings of inequality in the Country. A spade should be called a spade despite how others may have felt being affected by truth spoken at the very particular point in time.

In Conclusion, we , therefore call and advocate that an Igbo man be given a slot to Preside over the affairs of this Country despite how others may see it . The contributions of this

very ethnic set of people( Igbos) to National building cannot be over emphasized. Igbo are peace loving and highly detribalized set of People . Hard working and providing 67% revenue force and labour employment in Nigeria .Invariably, Global Intiatives For Good Governance & PDP Coalition unequivocally demands that all the major Political parties zone their presidential nominations to aspirants from South Eastern Nigeria so that fairplay that had long been denied igbo nation could be exhumed, retrieved and re positioned.

Chief Emeka Kalu is Director General/ National Coordinator, GIGG & PDPCO