By Dennis Agbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders in Enugu State Chapter have condemned the attack on the party’s former National Vice Chairman (South East), Chief Emma Enukwu for disclosing his opinion on the zoning of APC party executive positions for the state.

One of the Party Chieftains from Enugu North Senatorial zone, Chief Okey Eze in his defence for Enugu said that there were many lies peddled by the party members in the zoning of National Party offices allocated the Enugu state chapter of the APC, noting that the attacks on Enukwu and other party Chieftains in the state were animosity taken too far.

According to Eze, the APC in Enugu state has never zoned the party’s National offices given to the state, but rather, provides an opportunity for her interested Leaders with the ability to galvanise support across the country, to contest and win.

Eze, therefore, asked for restraint for such attacks on the party leaders, suspecting that there could be some level of conspiracy among the party Chieftains from Enugu North Senatorial zone.

“I have waited for 12 hours to see whether some Leaders of the Party from Enugu North Senatorial zone would counter such an invective statement and publication against Chief Emma Eneukwu, but I am very disappointed to the brim that hitherto, none has done that across all the Social media platforms that I have monitored.

“So, I wouldn’t be wrong to assert that there is a great conspiracy and complicity amongst our party leaders from the zone against someone who has stood for their interest all these while.

“Hon. Emma Eneukwu was the only APC leader, advocating that, the state Chairmanship position be zoned to Enugu North senatorial zone because, National offices are not zoned but gotten based on competence, ability to mobilise support across the country, as well as the ability to negotiate/lobby better positions to an aspirant’s state.

“This, he was doing until some leaders from Enugu North senatorial zone, he thought he was working to protect their interest, left and flagrantly betrayed him, and began to support, the agenda of Enugu West senatorial zone, producing the party’s state Chairman,” Eze said.

He added that it was an act of hypocrisy for anybody from Enugu North senatorial zone, to attack the personality of Emma Enukwu, whom he described as a renowned Peacemaker and a cosmopolitan leader.

“APC Enugu State from time immemorial does not zone National Party offices accrued to the state. They are rather thrown open for all from the state who have the wherewithal to contest,” Eze insisted.