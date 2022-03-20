

Zee Africa has announced plans to produce two local productions in Nigeria as part of the media company’s focus for 2022.

This was made known on Friday by Somnath Malakar, the Chief Executive Officer for Sub-Saharan Africa and Indian Ocean Islands during the partners’ meet session in Lagos.

Malakar and his team took turns to unveil Zee Africa’s plans for the Nigerian television audience in 2022.

During his presentation, Malakar praised the Chief Executive Officer of Deep Vision Legacy, Mr. Ejiro Okene, for his company’s diligence and efforts in making the Zee brand a household name in Nigeria.

“I strongly believe we at Zee Africa couldn’t have done it without the support of the individuals present at this partners meet session – most especially Ejiro Okene of Deep Vision Legacy – for the support and taking charge of the brand from where we were in 2018 to where we are at the moment. The teams have worked hard to get the Zee brand to exactly where it is at the moment,” Malakar said.

In his response, Okene thanked the management of Zee Africa for believing in Deep Vision Legacy’s abilities saying the media company would not relent in taking the brand to higher grounds.

“As a media marketing agency, we are focused on product and its market. We did our research and concluded that Zee Africa is a brand worthy to market and there’s a waiting market for the brand. So, it was cool for us to go to work and ensure the market gets all the brand can offer,” Okene said.

Continuing, Okene revealed how the launch of Zee One channel has been accepted by Nigerian audiences to become one of the top 20 stations after it berthed on StarTimes.