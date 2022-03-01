Putting a dramatic twist to the saying, “New wine in old bottles,” the management and staff of old agency resigns to form Zedi Africa. This is not something you see every day in a very flighty marketing industry.

Zedi is a digital first, 360-marketing agency for startups that are serious about launching and growing their businesses, finding new markets, audience engagement and attracting investors.

The agency was co-founded by Ized Uanikhehi, a digital marketing amazon who has launched, grown and solved problems for many startup brands in Nigeria; and Elizabeth Ughoro, a creative genius who has used local insights and a mastery of storytelling to grow leading brands in Nigeria. These women are a powerhouse any brand who means business should work with.

While speaking on the launch, Ized Uanikheh, CEO, Zedi Africa, stresses, “Right now, for startups in Africa, accessing the level of marketing expertise they desire requires them paying huge amounts on retainers. We have watched great innovations and ideas that cannot compete on a huge marketing scale close within the first year, our goal is to ensure these startups meet their marketing objectives by providing services that are uniquely strategic for each brand”

In helping startups achieve their biggest potential, Elizabeth Ughoro, Creative Director of Zedi, says, “There’s no such thing as a small thing, or a small startup. It’s all a matter of perspectives and narratives. At Zedi, we prioritise startups and work with them to greatness, big time”.

She explains further, “With our passionate drive, collective experience, and mania for data-driven insights and strategy, our clients are in for creative effectiveness of a lifetime they all want to connect and sell at the end of the day.

That’s why we are here”.

Zedi is on a mission to use value-driven creativity and insight to build exciting brands people will buy into and stay with. Clients should expect that, and they will be getting nothing short of that.

With a track record of minding brands’ businesses and making them great, the people behind this young and vibrant are set to put it at the forefront of the African marketing and tech space.