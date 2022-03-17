After kicking off his music career at the age of 16, Nigerian prolific singer and songwriter, Okoroafor Chinedu Augustine otherwise known as Yung Quavo said he has refined his craft and isready to introduce himself to a global audience with his latest single, For You.

The new single which featured Twest has been raving and taking the singer to clubs as he continues to promote the hit single and giving his fans something new and refreshing to dance and vibe to

With a vibrant and refreshed energy, Yung Quavo disclosed that he is ready to take the Nigerian music industry by storm and push his music to new heights.

Speaking about his new song, he said “This is just one of the numerous songs I will be dropping thia year. My fans should brace up as I will be blessing their ears with cool music. Thiw is my time to shine and I want to seize the moment and make it count.”

Produced by ID Clef, a producer who has worked with major artistes in Nigeria Blessed with a soothing, evocative voice, Yung Quavo confidently addressed the human experience in his sound.