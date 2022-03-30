By Gabriel Olawale

A Young Entrepreneur and Founder of the Aspiring Generation Foundation, AGF, Mojeed Olatunbosun Bakare have been praised by the people of Epe community in Lagos State for constantly providing free healthcare mission to promote healthy living in the area.

Speaking in Lagos on the reason behind the gesture, Bakare said that a lot of Nigerians pay health bills from their little incomes, thereby making it difficult for many to access healthcare, “at Aspiring Generation Foundation we took it upon ourselves to feel this gap.

“We have been doing this in the last four years through assistance from friends and family. In 2021 alone, more than 38,000 pregnant women, the aged, and children across Epe Local Government and the two LCDAs benefitted from our free health mission.

“Many people ask me why am going the extra mile in soliciting funds to carry out our program, but we understand that improving the overall quality of healthcare is crucial to addressing the high maternal deaths and improving life expectancy across the country.

Explaining how the organisation was able to provide services for over 38,000 people last year as well as in previous years, Bakare hinted that the number were those treated during the mission programmes that were held in 19 key locations.

According to him, the locations were picked in accordance with their proximity to the people, and at each of the locations, at least 2,000 Lagosians had the opportunity of getting medical services from doctors for free.

Aside from that services were rendered freely, each of the 38,000 people that had an encounter with the medical experts, hired to provide the care, were able to go home with drugs that could address their challenges.

Bosman said: “We started the medical outreach since 2017 aside from our education intervention. The preparation for the 2022 edition has started and we are ready to do it again, with optimistic that this year’s success will surpass the previous edition.

“The old people majorly inspire us but not just them; also the young ones, the children, and the pregnant women all inspired me. And the look on the children realizing someone was coming to give them helping hands made them very happy.”