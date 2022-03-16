By Benjamin Njoku

Beautiful Yoruba actress Bukky Wright has joined other Nigerians to console  her ailing colleague, Kemi Afolabi-Adesipe,  saying ‘she  will not die but live in good health  to fulfill her destiny on earth. ‘ 

Afolabi in an interview  shared on Jideonwo’s Instagram page, had revealed that she has four more years to live following a report from her doctor.

The shocking revelation has since gone  viral on social media with many praying and  sympathizing with the actress. 

However, consoling the ailing actress via her Instagram page, Bukky  Wright said it was Afolabi’s  doctor that gave the report, and  definitely not  God.

 She declared that Afolabi will not die, but live in good health to fulfill her destiny  on earth.

Bukky also addressed  the ailing actress  as ‘ a superwoman.”

The  43-year-old actress, said she was diagnosed with lupus,  a terminal ailment.

According to her,  at some points she spent N1.2 million weekly yet the treatment was not working.

“Make sure you are with your loved ones. At least, you still have up to  five years to live,” her doctor was quoted as saying.

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.