By Benjamin Njoku

Beautiful Yoruba actress Bukky Wright has joined other Nigerians to console her ailing colleague, Kemi Afolabi-Adesipe, saying ‘she will not die but live in good health to fulfill her destiny on earth. ‘

Afolabi in an interview shared on Jideonwo’s Instagram page, had revealed that she has four more years to live following a report from her doctor.

The shocking revelation has since gone viral on social media with many praying and sympathizing with the actress.

However, consoling the ailing actress via her Instagram page, Bukky Wright said it was Afolabi’s doctor that gave the report, and definitely not God.

She declared that Afolabi will not die, but live in good health to fulfill her destiny on earth.

Bukky also addressed the ailing actress as ‘ a superwoman.”

The 43-year-old actress, said she was diagnosed with lupus, a terminal ailment.

According to her, at some points she spent N1.2 million weekly yet the treatment was not working.

“Make sure you are with your loved ones. At least, you still have up to five years to live,” her doctor was quoted as saying.