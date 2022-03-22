

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The National Labour Congress (NLC) Kogi State has debunked the statement of the Kogi State Government that the State NLC chairman, Onuh Edoka had confirmed to newsmen that Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration was not owing workers salary.

The Labour Union said the Kogi state government’s statement was a gimmick to pitch the NLC leadership against the workers of the state.

Ex-Director General of the Progressive Governor’s Forum, Salihu Lukman had last week accused Governor Yahaya Bello of trying to sell the APC to the highest bidder. He pointed out that the Kogi Governor was owing salary.

In their reaction, the State government in a publication by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo said the state was not only up to date but prompt with salary payment; alluding further that the State NLC Chairman, Onuh Edoka had confirmed such development to newsmen at some fora.

But the labour union in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday and signed by Paul Omale, Kogi NLC secretary, accused the State Government of a deliberate attempt to cause disunity within the state workers.

“The attention of the leadership of the organised Labour in Kogi has been drawn to a story published in many national dailies of 6th March, 2022 alleging that the NLC chairman Onuh Edoka confirmed that no percentage salary was paid to Kogi state workers.

“The story was in the 6th March, 2022 editions of Punch, Guardian, Daily Independent, Thisday, daily Trust, vanguard, Sun, and blueprint.

“The author (Kogi State Government) of the story was clearly on a mission to set the workers of the state against the leadership of the organised Labour.

“There was no such interview or press statement issued by the NLC chairman, Mr Onuh Edoka to any media houses.

“The organised Labour in the state is amazed at how some reputable media houses could be used to publish such an untrue and misleading story.

“On the issue of the percentage salaries paid in the month of February, the state government, through the Commissioner for Finance, Asiwaju Ashiru issued press statement to explain what necessitated the payment of February salary in percentages with a promise that the balance will be paid in the preceding month for state civil servants.

“The Local Government councils also paid percentages to workers at that level.

“How can the NLC chairman, Edoka turn around to confirm that no percentage salary was paid when the government had through a press release by the Commissioner for Finance offered explanation for the percentage salaries paid in the state

“We wish to call on the workers of the state to ignore the publication as it was done by mischief makers to cause disaffection between the workforce and the leadership of the organised Labour in the state.

“Workers should be rest assured that their welfare at all times remains the topmost priority of the Labour leadership.

“We wish to advise media houses in the country not to throw the ethics of journalism profession to the dogs, stressing that a situation where nearly all the leading national dailies in the country published a fake story at the same time for whatever pecuniary reasons is most unfortunate”

