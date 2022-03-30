One month into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, investors seem to have gained renewed confidence, after three weeks marked by strong volatility across financial markets.

Yet, most crypto projects are still trading at a level much lower than that of April 2021 when the crypto market’s total value peaked, signaling potential opportunities for long-term-oriented investors.

In this article, you’ll discover three projects with strong upside potential, one of which will be undergoing a promising market launch set for the last week of March 2022.

Elrond (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) is a relatively recent project launched a year and a half ago in July 2020.

Elrond works on the development of the next-generation internet and developed its own highly scalable blockchain. This project aims at significantly improving transaction speed and cost in comparison to major networks, particularly Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH).

The Elrond team affirms that its network can handle up to 15,000 transactions per second (TPS), while the Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains can only handle 5 and 10.3 TPS approximately.

Additionally, transaction costs on the Elrond network amount to a mere $0.001, while Ethereum’s gas fees usually amount to several dozens of dollars.

Elrond achieves all of the above by leveraging sharding, which refers to the practice of splitting a blockchain into different branches, or “shards”, in order to spread users across them and reduce congestion. Each shard then evolves autonomously and possesses its own data.

With the increase in popularity of alternative Layer 1 (L1) and Layer 2 (L2) networks due to Ethereum’s current congestion, EGLD appears as a strong project with a bright future.

Mithril Finance (BARS)

Remaining in the Lord of the Rings theme, Mithril Finance

(BARS) is an interesting initiative that will undergo its market launch on the last week of March.

Investing in early-stage projects inherently carries more risk than investing in established projects that have already proved their worth. However, Mithril Finance distinguishes itself from the pack by presenting a strong project detailed in a realistic but solid roadmap.

Mithril Finance developed an ecosystem replete with fantastic references. In essence, the Mithril Finance ecosystem offers:

1. Mine: there, users can mine mithril ores and other valuable assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs);

2. Furnace: in the furnace, users can turn the tokens they mined beforehand into mithril bars;

3. Forge: users of Mithril Finance can “Forge” to transform their mithril bars into assets with real-world value such as NFTs, Yield-providing DeFi Armors (YDAs), mithril equipment and so on…

Mithril Finance features a native token, BARS, and ambitions to launch its own US-pegged stablecoin, Mithril Coin (MC).

Mithril Finance appears as a strong project off to a strong start, follow its market launch through the links below!

Algorand (ALGO)

Similarly to Elrond (EGLD), Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized blockchain launched in 2019 that aims ti enhance transaction speed and efficiency, along with providing low transaction fees.

Founded by Turing Award recipient, MIT professor, and cryptography expert Silvio Micali, Algorand is a very promising project that has been attracting increasing attention over recent months.

Last February, the Algorand team announced to be working on the development of the London Bridge, a crypto-bridge that will make the Algorand network Ethereum-compatible. This ground-breaking advance will generate new inflows of investors and liquidity in the Algorand ecosystem, creating strong long-term tailwinds for the project.

Currently able to handle about 1,300 TPS, Algorand is a solid project coming head-to-head with other Layer 1 Ethereum rivals such as Elrond (EGLD), Solana (SOL), or Avalanche (AVAX).

Algorand’s native token, ALGO, is currently trading around $0.85, lower than its historical average, indicating a good entry point when assessing Algorand’s solid future growth prospects.

