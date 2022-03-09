.

By Steve Oko

The political atmosphere in Abia State seems to be fully charged as the Ukwa-la-Ngwa Council of Elders has tackled the immediate-past Governor, and Senator representing Abia Central, Chief Theodore Orji over his recent declaration of support for power shift to Abia North come 2023.

Senator Orji had during a meeting with key stakeholders from all 17 Councils in the state at his Umuahia country home, insisted that power should rotate back to Abia North in 2023 in line with the zoning arrangement in the state.

He said that anybody scheming to truncate the prevailing zoning arrangement in the state would be embarking on a dangerous voyage.

Dissatisfied with the former Governor’s position which has, however, elicited commendations across the state, the Ukwa-la-Ngwa Council of Elders told Orji to tread with caution.

The Council in a strong-worded press statement said that their son Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has the right to anoint his successor.

According to the statement signed by the Chairman of the Council, Dr Max Nduaguibe, Ukwa-la-Ngwa clan is ready to confront anyone standing in their way to retaining power beyond 2023.

The Council warned Sen. Orji to steer clear and not challenge the “enormous powers of a sitting Governor”.

The statement made available to Vanguard read in part: ” Senator Orji should realize that he was once a Governor of the state, and ought to know the enormous power which a sitting Governor weighs.

” The same manner in which Dr. Oriji Uzor Kalu anointed Chief T. A. Orji as his successor and Chief T. A. Orji, in turn, ordained Dr Okezie Ikpeazu as his successor, nothing will debar Governor Okezie Ikpeazu from having a say and hand in who succeeds him.”

The Council of Elders declared support for Gov. Ikpeazu, urging him not to be intimidated into abandoning “the legitimate aspirations of Ukwa la Ngwa of Umunneato from accending the Governorship seat of Abia State come 2023”.

” In unison, the Council of Elders, men, women and all the youths are poised to confront whosoever and whatsoever that stand between them and their legitimate aspirations”, the statement added.

When contacted, Senator Orji said he would not like to join issues with Nduaguibe and his co-travellers but advised elders to be courageous enough to stand with the truth.

He said that his position on power shift was a popular opinion of Abians, and that as an ardent believer in equity, he would not fold his arms and watch idly while the goal post is shifted in the middle of the game.

The former governor who said he was not driven by personal interest noted that in 2015 he also firmly supported the power shift to Abia South because of his conviction that it was the right thing to do.

He said that those who benefited from equity should not truncate the same equity that favoured them.

Senator Orji said he would continue to stand on the path of truth no matter whose ox is gored.

