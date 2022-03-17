Seun Balogun better known as Oshine , who shot into limelight with hit singles that includes Keep Pushing, Jomido amongst others has given his thought that music business is about growth and proper strategy; more importantly good credit should be given to the formidable team behind such craft.

He said ‘ For you to grow as a brand, you must have a league of dedicated people to push you to success’.

Speaking further, Oshine noted that a good team member will work irrespective of finance as they are the first representatives of the brand to the public as they ensure the artist come out good with nice music production amongst others.

It is important to note that Oshine latest body of work ‘ Music Women’ and ‘ Pray’ is currently making waves and topping music charts.