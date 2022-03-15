By Dapo Akinrefon

A Canadian-based activist, Mr. Olaseni Bokini has described an allegation against him, his group, MASSES and the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye, that they are planning to adopt terrorism approaches to the Yoruba Nation self-determination campaign as reckless and irresponsible.

Bokini, the co-convener of the Middle Belt and South Security Solution, MASSES, a group in Diaspora mobilizing against the economic subjugation and oppression of the people of the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria, alleged that those behind the reports are out to stain the integrity of the Yoruba Nation self-determination.

Describing himself as a man of integrity and impeccable character, Bokini vowed to institute legal actions against the Online Platforms that publish the reports.

In a statementi Bokini said: “I, Olaseni Bokini, a member of Ilana Omo Oodua, Canada Chapter and a member of the media team of Ilana Omo Odua Worldwide, hereby make this declaration relating to a fallacious accusation published in some online platforms.

“I want to say very expressly that claims by a Club House member that he had uncovered plans by me, Olaseni Bokini, to raise funds for the purchase of weapons through one imaginary Gogo who is reportedly a Medical Practitioner based in the United Kingdom (UK) with the aim of destabilizing Nigeria is an absolute mendacity and an illogical attempt to paint our struggle for freedom black.

“I say with all sense of modesty that the accuser is working with some government agencies just to tarnish the image of our self-determination project, MASSES.

“The Middle Belt and South Security Solution (MASSES) is a clarion call to all stakeholders (Individuals and organisations) across the Middle Belt and Southern States to come together to make a formal declaration and outline action plans to address the existential threat facing the regions.

“The MASSES Programme is one of its kind to save the Middle Belt (MB) and Southern Nigeria (SN) from its ever-greatest threat after the 15th Century Transatlantic slave trade.

“The libelous articles claimed that members of our group, MASSES, with my name mentioned with another man, Otunba Ogedengbe and Professor Banji Akintoye, are now buying arms with the intention of bombing the Lagos International Airport and adopting Terrorism approaches to securing self determination for the Yoruba people.

“We say very expressly that these claims and untrue, fallacious and irresponsible. Baba Banji Akintoye attended our meeting to be briefed on our advocacies which are people’s oriented, peaceful and legal.

“These purveyor of fake and bad news and their agents are just jittery because the freedom of our people from the shackle of Nigeria is an idea whose time has come.

“I say with my honor that, I, Olaseni Bokini is not a terrorist but a law-abiding Yoruba Man with an impeccable honor and integrity.”