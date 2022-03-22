.

Udo Wisdom

The crime rate in Nigeria has drastically increased in the last few years. From terrorism, banditry, ritual killing, internet scamming to kidnapping, the list remain endless no thanks to employment opportunities for the teeming youth population.

A few believe that unemployment is not the direct cause of the listed menace arguing that many youths lack the capacity to be employed.

Driven by her passion to see positive changes in Nigerian youths, Mrs Wonuola Adetayo believes that the age of 30 is a significant age. This passion birthed “Yearning Earnestly for Success’ a leadership and mentoring program popularly referred to as “Yes to 30” three years ago.

Yes to 30 is a non-Governmental Organization established with the sole purpose of bridging the gap by connecting emerging executives to mentors across various fields so they can learn from them and network with the industry leaders as well as grow their own careers.

To celebrate the completion of the yes to 30 leadership and mentoring program. The 2021 cohort had a total of fifty graduands surpassing the previous years. A graduation ceremony was put together by the Founder and board members at the Banker’s House, Victoria Island. The event had in attendance Mrs. Atinuke Akinbisola, Mr. Jibrin Jibiya, Mr. Charles Ojo, Mr. Akin Morakinyo (Director, Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria) Mrs. Lara Elemide ( CEO UACN(Rtd.) Mr. Lanre Jaiyeola( MD, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc.) Mrs. Toyin Ismail, Mr. Lanre Oyegbola, Mr. Femi Luther -Abegunde are board members and Facilitators respectively.

Mr Lanre Jaiyeola who doubled as the keynote speaker addressed the graduands to “be resilient and patient. there is no magic formula in success, the road to the top is rough, further warning that there is nothing like an overnight success.

Speaking to Oghenekome Eloho Ovedhe, one of the participants, who shared her experience with Yes to 30“. This has been an awesome experience, being here today is nothing but grace. It has been a beautiful experience at Yes to 30 platforms. I did not see it at the beginning. We have been trained to be grounded in every area.

It also spurred me to be more than I anticipated being throughout the mentorship sessions”. Amadi Ken also shared his experience on his journey. “I have benefited from this programme in terms of my career and family. Before I joined Yes to 30 my LinkedIn profile was not properly optimized. during one of the sessions with the mentors, tips were shared on how to optimize a LinkedIn profile and after doing that, I started receiving job invite from several companies HR and this has helped my career a lot. In terms of leadership, I have embraced leadership positions in my organization”.

The founder describing her journey so far in an exclusive interview with VanguardLive said “It has been an interesting journey; it is a journey that has been fulfilling in the sense of being a catalyst for a solution to the challenges that face us as a nation. Nigeria is blessed with a 214 million population as estimated by the United Nations as of 2022 and out of this 214 million, 65% are below the age of twenty-five years and we know clearly that what is transforming economy and nation, is the unleashing of the latent potential of people.

So what Yes to 30 seeks to do is to work with these young vibrant people that are supposed to be global citizens.

They are supposed to be the youth workforce that the world lacks because it recorded that by the year 2030, Nigeria will be the largest producer of the young workforce. So our job is to empower these young Nigerians to be globally competitive so they can go out there and make a difference. Particularly not just in Nigeria but in nations that have an ageing population and turning around the negativity that surrounds the name Nigeria because that is not what our country represents.”

Following the presentation of awards to several participants who distinguished themselves in different areas such as leadership community engagement etc, every participant was given a certificate of participation and the Founder stated the requirements for enrolment which include completion of the tertiary institution as being below the age of thirty.

