By Chioma Obinna

The Executive Director, Youth Development and Empowerment Initiative, YEDI, Tomisin Adeoye has appealed to Federal and State governments to pay more attention to Neglected Tropical Diseases, NTDs, by increasing awareness, as well as making drugs available for victims’ treatments.

According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of 20 conditions that are mainly prevalent in tropical areas, where they mostly affect impoverished communities and disproportionately affect women and children.

READ ALSO:Over 2000 members of PDP, APC decamp to APGA in Ebonyi ― State Chairman

These diseases such as Elephantiasis cause devastating health, social and economic consequences to more than one billion people across the world.

Statistics available have shown that about 1.5 billion people are affected by NTDs globally and Nigeria contributes not less than 40 percent of the global burden of NTDs.

Speaking during an NTDs outreach organised for residents of Precious Seed Community, Ferry, Oworoshoki area of Lagos, Adeoye lamented that lack of awareness and non-availability of drugs were affecting NTDs treatments in Nigeria.

Adeoye said: “because the diseases are neglected, the government should make information and drugs available, adding that out of ignorance, many sufferers are using some drugs that do not align with the individual disease.

She disclosed that YEDI has taken the NTDs outreach to Mile 12 where two cases of elephantiasis were discovered.

She said the outreach was strictly to create awareness and enlighten residents about the disease and what to do when they discover such conditions among them.

Stating that the outreach was in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, she explained that the choice of Kosefe local government was made with guidance from the State Ministry of Health as Kosefe is prone to NTDs due to overcrowdedness. “We have found out that people living around here are at risk of the various diseases due to the dirty environment and the fact that they live too close to the water.

Lamenting the level of ignorance about the diseases, he said “The general belief is that these diseases do not exist but they do but the problem is that people don’t have the information, they do not know where to go and where to get help.

“That is why YEDI is intervening in communities like this to create awareness on the disease and also refer people that we see for a further medical treatment which is free. Most times, they believe is the village people that brought it upon them not knowing that it is a treatable disease.

“Our plan is to reach at least 500 people in Kosofe. We are also sensitising the people on the need to keep their environment clean. We are also carrying out screening for malaria and hepatitis. We have also identified some people living with Hepatitis.

Adeoye disclosed that the campaign is being funded by EndFund through the Street Football World. We are planning sessions with young people; we have developed a curriculum for students.

She said YEDI is targeting to reach 1,000 people by June and two million through social media.

Speaking, the Community Secretary for Precious seed Community Oworoshoki, Mr Adewale Ogunusi, who appreciated the gesture done to his people said the enlightenment programme was an eye-opener on NTDs for his people. “We are also happy that they were able to enlighten our people on NTDs and what to do when we have such problems.