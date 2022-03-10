Rinsola Abiola

By David Royal

Rinsola Abiola, daughter of late MKO Abiola who was once a pillar in the youth wing of All Progressive Congress, APC is currently being chastised on social media, Twitter especially, after she announced on the platform that she will be throwing her scarf for the position of National Youth Leader of APC.

Rinsola who made her intention known on Thursday said she made up her mind after several months of consultations.

She said “After several months of consultations, I have decided to throw my scarf in the ring and vie for the position of the National Youth Leader of our dear party, the All Progressives Congress [@OfficialAPCNg]”

Rinsola had in 2018 described APC as a party with undemocratic principles that stifled youth development.

Specifically, she said that APC was only sloganeering on youth participation in active politics.

She further stated in her letter of resignation from the party that her desire to pursue youth liberation on the APC platform was met with resistance and stern warning to steer clear of mainstream politics, especially concerning running for any elective office.

Reacting to the latest development on her political career, some of her followers on Twitter questioned her for vying political position under the same party she left years ago for not being youth-friendly while some threw their support behind her.

Here are some reactions:

@Kempez2017 “You’re vying for a “Youth leader” after leveling the party as not Youth friendly and undemocratic. What has changed? 🤷”

@Ayowaleh “If loyalty means anything, you won’t be bold enough for this but I guess people like ain’t it. May Dada win. His win will give some of us hope of what loyalty should be in politics”

@nwa042legit”🥴🥴🥴🥴 after several months of consulting and u decided, doesn’t sound like a calling for me, a true national youth leader aspirant will not take months to come out. Convention is in few days and u just concluded ur decision on the 8th against 26th. I see 🤔”

@JaafarUmarAbba “My sister let me advise you peacefully, don’t even waste your time on this. You see this particular seat is belong to a party loyalist, a man with capacity, a person with all the qualities of leadership. That’s Mr. @DOlusegun a man with vision & mission.”

@Camardean “Youth leader kee her die [email protected] don dey convass for this position since he as been moving from one consultation to another consultation and he is the best man for the Job..All of a sudden one run away wannabe says she wan contest for the same position..no be juju be that.”

@YunusaJaafaru “Wise decision! May Allah make it possible for success to be your case in this race. You deserve to be there. It is on record that you laboured for this great party from it’s formation to date. I wish you all the best.”

@ysone2 “This is democracy, people should allow her to contest, don’t vote for her if you don’t like her but don’t try to bring her down.”

Vanguard News Nigeria