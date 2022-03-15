A socio-professional organisation, “Gov Yahaya Bello Lawyers Volunteer Campaign Forum”, with national outreach across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has called on leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be cautious and play the game of politics by the rules.

In a released its National Coordinator, Barr. Mrs Chilaka Igidi, jointly signed along with the six zonal coordinators, the forum identified with His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari in his recent directive mandating Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee and Extra-ordinary Convention Committee (CCECC) to conduct the March 26 APC National Convention .

The forum also applauded the Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello, for standing on the side of law by imploring all the contending actors to play the game of politics by extant rules.

“The 2022 Electoral Act as provided by section 82, subsection 3 must be followed to the later,” it said.

The forum further vowed that nothing will stop it from approaching the court in event of flagrant abuse of the Electoral Act and the Constitution by the leadership of APC, if the present ugly scenario continues.

The forum concludes by advocating for the party to toe the line of constitutionality by allowing every eligible Nigerian, irrespective of his or her geopolitical zone, to exercise the right to contest the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.