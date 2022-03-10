By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, described the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as the “shield” of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

While stressing the invaluable contribution of the Kogi State Governor to the growth of the ruling party, Lawan said it was in order to say “Yahaya Bello is the ‘Sarkin Yaki’ of APC in Nigeria.

Lawan said this during the formal commissioning of Senator Yakubu Oseni’s constituency projects across Kogi Central.

Present at the commissioning were: Senator Smart Adeyemi, Senator Isah Jibrin Echocho, Tijani Damisa, among other federal lawmakers.

“The Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is the Shield of APC in Nigeria, and therefore he is the Sarkin Yaki of APC in Nigeria,” t said, while commending the good works he met on ground in Kogi State.

He specifically commended Senator Yakubu Oseni for being invaluable to the 9th Senate despite being a first term lawmaker, noting that he had gathered robust experience, which automatically placed him on vantage position to lead the sensitive Senate Committee on Information and Communication Technology/Cyber security, including membership of other committees.

He noted that the 600 capacity JAMB CBT centre facilitated by Senator Oseni would no doubt have unqualifiable generational impacts on the teeming youths of Kogi Central who seek admission to schools of higher learning.

Governor Bello had earlier highlighted the tremendous successes of APC in Kogi State, just as he reaffirmed that his administration would not relent in supporting visionary leaders that could impact positively on the people in line with his party’s vision.

The governor, who was represented at the occasion by his Deputy, Edward Onoja, also noted that Oseni’s legacy projects across Kogi Central had been unprecedented.

Responding, Oseni commended the Governor for supporting his dream to serve the people of Kogi Central as Senator, while emphasing that he would never act in a way that would jeopardise the confidence reposed in him.

He said, “My intention is to have presence in virtually all communities across the five local government areas of my constituency in terms of project. I might not have been able to achieve that for now but sincerely, no community will be abandoned.

“For the communities that have yet to feel my impacts in terms of infrastructure, I crave for more patience. I equally call on those communities that have benefitted from one project or the other to take good care of them.”

“I will not relent in my quest to lobby job opportunities for you and our usual grants to encourage small and medium scale enterprises will still be coming in phases. I humbly implore you to deepen your support and prayers for me as I strive to serve your interest better,” the lawmaker noted.