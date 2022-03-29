Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the scene of the bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has ordered the troops of the Nigerian army and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to ensure that the kidnapped victims were rescued unconditionally.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the COAS had assessed the security situation around the general area of the attack and inspected the attacked train, as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.

He said Yahaya was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

“The COAS has also assured Nigerians that the troops would be undeterred and vehement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality.

“He urged members of the surrounding communities and all Nigerians to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operations across the country.

“Yahaya observed that the attack reverberates the need for critical stakeholders to review the security of railways across the country in order to achieve the desired security architecture for railway transportation,” he said.