By Elizabeth Osayande

The Export Expansion Facility Programme, EEFP, programme coordinator, Maureen Ideozu, has explained that the recently launched Women Trade Scaleup programme, WTSP, was poised to increase the active participation of the capability of Nigerian women in the non-oil export sector.

Recall that EEFP in partnership with UK Nigeria Tech Hub and Future Females Empowerment Initiatives, last November launched the pilot test of women trade scaleup programme, WTSP to support local female entrepreneurs who are ready to trade beyond Nigeria’s border with relevant knowledge and skills.

The three months programme saw over 80 Nigerian female entrepreneurs accessed training through three intensive bootcamps, expert coaching, and mentoring, accountability forums and community engagement sessions, to unlock their entrepreneurial spirit, and see tangible growth in their businesses.

Commenting on the Women Trade Scaleup pilot programme and bootcamp, Programme Coordinator of EEFP, Maureen Ideozu, explained that,“We are very pleased with the take-off of the Women Trade Scaleup programme. It is one of the important inclusion interventions at EEFP to enhance the capability of Nigerian women to participate in the non-oil export sector. By design, EEFP is a short-term intervention to stimulate and invigorate the non-oil export ecosystem.

“To achieve wide scale high impact results within a tight timeframe, we adopted a collaborative approach, working with credible and reliable partners. The benefit of this approach is aptly demonstrated by the progress made so far by the Women Trade Scaleup Programme. We thank our partners UK-Nigeria Tech Hub and Future Females Empowerment Initiatives for their commitment and professionalism, as we look forward to increased participation and survival of women owned businesses in international trade; attributable to the quality of expert training, mentorship and access through the programme.” She stated.

On her part, Director of UK Nigeria Tech Hub, Adaeze Sokan said that: “Trading across borders is a key ingredient for economic growth and prosperity. Entrepreneurs leveraging innovation are the ones that will catalyse poverty reduction and inclusive growth but they must think scale from idea conceptualisation and adopt the concept of globalisation in their business planning – i.e. grow business locally but aim to expand to global markets. This is why we endorse this project and applaud the EEPF/NEPC in their efforts to encourage women entrepreneurs to be ambitious enough to go global.”

“We are delighted to partner with EEFP and The UK-Nigeria Tech Hub to support women in Nigeria to trade internationally. Many women go through our Future Females Business School with physical products, implementing technical tools and capabilities to grow their business, but the support to help them on export principles, requirements, knowledge and access to expert mentors and coaches have been missing. Women are creating beautiful products, building amazing businesses, and being able to help them scale in market size and geography excites us so much. We are learning more about the export requirements and how to support women in this space even more.

“With the calibre of coaches and mentors in the programme, the success of the pilot Women Trade Scaleup Programme comes as no surprise. It looks like 2022 will see more women accessing and thriving in Nigeria’s export market.”Future Females COO and Co-founder, Cerina Bezuidenhout.

Feedback from participants

According to the organisers, the programme brought exceptional feedback from the members with 100% reporting that their trade knowledge and technical skills have improved, 70% increased their revenue, and 73% saw an increase in customer numbers since joining the programme.

They added that the women from winning grants worth millions of Naira, being featured on national media, to being nominated for prestigious awards; these women are ready to embrace a new global market.

One of the graduates, founder of Oklan Best, Elizabeth Nwankwo, increased her revenue by 20%, almost doubled her customer base and has now listed her products on Amazon which are being sold in Canada.

Founder of Bigfarm foods, Judith Idialu, reported that she sae a revenue increase of 40% and 40 new customers. And now exporting to new markets including the UK, Kenya, Ghana.

Some of the coaches and mentors drawn from respective fields were: Programme expert mentor, and the principal consultant of Fortress20 Commodities, Adetokunbo Adewoyin; the founder/CEO Agrochains Consult Services Ltd, Coach Titi Ojo, among others.