Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin

World Taekwondo says it has “decided to withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt” given to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2013 following the invasion of Ukraine.

The governing body said it “strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine … and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war.”

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not have their flags or anthems at events organised by World Taekwondo, which will no longer organise or recognise events in either country.

On Sunday the International Judo Federation (IJU) suspended Putin from his role as honourary president.(dpa/NAN)

