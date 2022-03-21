It is another swell time for the world to celebrate one of Nigeria’s greatest musicians and music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi as he warms up to the league of the octogenarian.

It was gathered that preparation by family, fans, and associates are in top gear to give The Chief Commander as he is fondly called a top-notch 80th birthday celebration come April 3.

The celebration will also serve as a unique avenue to honour the Miliki king for his positive impact on the entertainment industry over six decades; transcending from preaching morals to promoting culture and tradition as well as developmental ideologies through his musical works.

According to the birthday celebration committee, the leadership and members of Decross Gospel Mission will host Obey, who is also the General Overseer of the church, family, and dignitaries from all walks of life in a thanksgiving service on April 3, at the church headquarters, at 13/15 Oyewole Road, Iyanapja, Agege, Lagos.

It was also gathered that a grand reception will be held on April 8, at the popular Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) event hall, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In a bid to acknowledge the unprecedented role of the living legend in the industry, organisers of Headies Awards have concluded plans to celebrate the music icon with a classy event on May 22, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos. The event will feature the convergence of the young generation of artistes and others to honour the music icon, just as a new biography of Obey will be launched at the event.