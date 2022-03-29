36′ Osimhen finds the back of the net but it’s chopped off for offside

31′ Calvin Bassey failed to curtail Kudus but the line is cleared by Ekong

26′ Bassey smashes the free-kick is into the wall and play continues

24′ Osimhen fouled outside the box and Nigeria get a free-kick in a promising position

21′ Ekong scores from the spot to make it 1-1

18′ Penalty to Nigeria after Lookman was fouled by Denis Odoi

16′ Bassey’s cross in is cleared out for a throw-in to Nigeria and it results in a corner-kick for Nigeria

13′ Another opportunity for Nigeria but it’s flagged offside

11′ Osimhen close to restoring parity but his effort flashes past Wollacott’s goal

10′ GOAL! Thomas Partey scores for Ghana

8′ Calvin Bassey fouls Issahaku and Ghana gets a free-kick which is easily saved by Uzoho

6′ Etebo fouled and Nigeria gets a free-kick

4′ Uzoho collects a pass into his box to stop Ghana’s attack threat

2′ Osimhen down in Ghana’s 18-yard-box

1′ kick-off

National anthems and pleasantries done

"@nabil_boderi: All the roads leading to moshood abiola stadium, a serious traffic. Some people will not make it in time. #Nigeria #NGAGHA pic.twitter.com/gnrLA0mOxM — Traffic Updates + Useful Info (@trafficbutter) March 29, 2022

Starting XI

Nigeria

23. Francis Uzoho (GK)

2. Ola Aina

5. William Ekong

6. Leon Balogun

18. Calvin Bassey

4. Frank Onyeka

8. Oghenekaro Etebo

10. Joe Aribo

21. Emmanuel Dennis

12. Ademola Lookman

9. Victor Osimhen

Ghana

16. Joe Wollacott

3. Denis Odoi

18. Daniel Amartey

23. Alexander Djiku

14. Gideon Mensah

20. Mohammed Kudus

21. Iddrisu Baba

5. Thomas Partey

7. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

13. Felix Afena-Gyan

9. Jordan Ayew