36′ Osimhen finds the back of the net but it’s chopped off for offside
31′ Calvin Bassey failed to curtail Kudus but the line is cleared by Ekong
26′ Bassey smashes the free-kick is into the wall and play continues
24′ Osimhen fouled outside the box and Nigeria get a free-kick in a promising position
21′ Ekong scores from the spot to make it 1-1
18′ Penalty to Nigeria after Lookman was fouled by Denis Odoi
16′ Bassey’s cross in is cleared out for a throw-in to Nigeria and it results in a corner-kick for Nigeria
13′ Another opportunity for Nigeria but it’s flagged offside
11′ Osimhen close to restoring parity but his effort flashes past Wollacott’s goal
10′ GOAL! Thomas Partey scores for Ghana
8′ Calvin Bassey fouls Issahaku and Ghana gets a free-kick which is easily saved by Uzoho
6′ Etebo fouled and Nigeria gets a free-kick
4′ Uzoho collects a pass into his box to stop Ghana’s attack threat
2′ Osimhen down in Ghana’s 18-yard-box
1′ kick-off
- National anthems and pleasantries done
Starting XI
Nigeria
23. Francis Uzoho (GK)
2. Ola Aina
5. William Ekong
6. Leon Balogun
18. Calvin Bassey
4. Frank Onyeka
8. Oghenekaro Etebo
10. Joe Aribo
21. Emmanuel Dennis
12. Ademola Lookman
9. Victor Osimhen
Ghana
16. Joe Wollacott
3. Denis Odoi
18. Daniel Amartey
23. Alexander Djiku
14. Gideon Mensah
20. Mohammed Kudus
21. Iddrisu Baba
5. Thomas Partey
7. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
13. Felix Afena-Gyan
9. Jordan Ayew