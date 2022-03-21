By Emmanuel Okogba
The Black Stars of Ghana have invited AS Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan for the crucial World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria set to hold this Friday and next Tuesday.
Afena-Gyan accepted to play for the Black Stars after previously turning down invitations. A picture seen on Twitter showed the player on an airplane en route Ghana
The 19-year-old refused to play for the Black Stars when Milovan Rajevac was still in charge for the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon.
At the time, he claimed he was not ready for international football and wanted to focus on helping Roma.
However, a tweet by the teenager on Monday indicates that he has accepted and is part of the Black Stars team for the two-legged World Cup play-off against Nigeria. He tweeted ‘READY’ alongside the Ghanaian flag.
He has 14 league appearances for Roma this season.
Ghana’s last appearance at the FIFA World Cup was in 2014 when Brazil hosted.
The Black Stars had a disappointing campaign at this year’s AFCON, finishing bottom of a group that had perceived minnows Comoros