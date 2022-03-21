By Emmanuel Okogba

The Black Stars of Ghana have invited AS Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan for the crucial World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria set to hold this Friday and next Tuesday.

Afena-Gyan accepted to play for the Black Stars after previously turning down invitations. A picture seen on Twitter showed the player on an airplane en route Ghana

The 19-year-old refused to play for the Black Stars when Milovan Rajevac was still in charge for the 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

ALSO READ:

At the time, he claimed he was not ready for international football and wanted to focus on helping Roma.

However, a tweet by the teenager on Monday indicates that he has accepted and is part of the Black Stars team for the two-legged World Cup play-off against Nigeria. He tweeted ‘READY’ alongside the Ghanaian flag.

READY



🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭



❤❤❤ — Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan (@ohenegyanfelix9) March 21, 2022

He has 14 league appearances for Roma this season.

Ghana’s last appearance at the FIFA World Cup was in 2014 when Brazil hosted.

The Black Stars had a disappointing campaign at this year’s AFCON, finishing bottom of a group that had perceived minnows Comoros

Vanguard News Nigeria