Former Ghana midfielder, Laryea Kingston believes current form counts for nothing when it comes to settling football matters on the field between Nigeria and Ghana.

Nigeria and Ghana were paired to fight for one of the qualifying tickets for this year’s World Cup holding in Qatar. But while Nigeria had since released a list of players to prosecute the two-legged tie, Ghana are yet to do so.

Coach, Otto Addo called on Ghanaians to rally around the team on Monday but still kept the invited players secret.

Kingston who played for the Black Stars but didn’t get to represent at the global showpiece said although Nigeria looks more organised than the Black Stars on paper, the West African rivalry goes beyond current form whenever both sides meet.

“To be honest and fair, I think for me, at the moment, Nigeria is more organised than Ghana. at the moment”, Kingston told Joy Sports

We all know that our coach that took us to the last Nations Cup is no more. Before he [Milovan Rajevac] came, we have changed coaches, so there has never been consistency in our technical team.

“At the moment we know that there are new coaching staff and I’m pretty sure they are putting their heads together and then trying to find players that would represent Ghana, especially in that game [Nigeria].

“For me, comparing both teams, I think Nigeria is more prepared, and Ghana we are not prepared yet, because we are bringing in a new technical team that will come in with different ideologies, style and all that.

“So that is where we fall short, but like I said earlier on, Ghana and Nigeria games, you don’t play those games with form.”

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday before travelling to Abuja next Tuesday to complete the tie at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

