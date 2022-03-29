Award-Winning Recording artist, Disc Jockey, and Record Producer, Dare Olufowobi popularly known as DJ Exprezioni is one of the DJs pushing Nigerian music to the forefront.

DJ Exprezioni who is currently based in Atlanta was born and raised in Lagos, where he schooled from Kindergarten to University until he moved to the United States in 2016.

His brand name, Exprezioni means Expression in English and is derived from the Italian word “ExpreZIONI”.

The Disc Jockey in an interview revealed that even before he went into music, he has been known by that name and even the company he founded in Lagos, Nigeria went by that name also.

DJs have one goal, to stir up the spirit of people with the music they play and this has always been the goal for DJ Exprezioni who states that ‘Music is a mood, music is love, music is life.’

The DJ whose love for music stemmed from a young age has released two tracks one of which features the Queen of Afro-house, Niniola.

The song which is titled “Keys” was released in 2020 and has amassed a large number of streams on various streaming platforms.

“Keys” is produced by Sarz with additional production from the versatile Disc Jockey and is a smooth blend of Afrohouse and Afrobeat laced with sweet melodies from Niniola.

The collaboration between the two is the tip of the iceberg according to DJ Exprezioni.

The Lagos born Disc Jockey also states that he has many other songs in the works featuring A-list artists which would be dropping soon.

“I’ve never regretted working with Niniola because of her incredible talent.

In any case, I already have a few A-listers on my featured list who I want to reveal in the near future,” he said.

Given the current trends by DJs to collaborate with talented artists on a song, DJ Exprezioni’s forthcoming collaborations also carries the potential to dominate charts and airwaves.