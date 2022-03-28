*Traders shun markets

By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State observed the worst Monday sit -at-home in recent times despite an order given by the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, directing workers to be at their duty posts and for people to go about their businesses.

Soludo had during his inauguration on March 17 spoken about the damage being done to the economy of the state by the continued sit- at -home, arguing that the state was losing millions of naira every week because of it.

He specifically urged the civil servants to be at their duty posts to avoid being sanctioned.

But at the Jerome Udorji secretariat in Awka, most offices were empty and the few workers who reported to duty were seen leaving for home at about 12.30 pm.

Some civil servants residing outside the state capital who spoke with Vanguard on phone said they made attempt to obey the governor’s order, but could not find vehicles to convey them to Awka.

It was observed that most intercity transport operators, including government – owned Transport Company of Anambra State, TRACAS, did not operate.

Similarly, the numerous government buses designated for conveying workers to offices from Onitsha, Nnewi, Ekwulobia, Otuocha, among other towns, did not operate.

In Awka, Keke and shuttle buses were, however, doing their business, even though the patronage was low.

Although Awka main market was open, most of the shops were not open and some traders who managed to get to the market, had to go back.

The shopping malls in the major cities were also not open, apparently out of fear of attack by unknown gunmen who had earlier threatened to deal with people who disobeyed the sit -at -home order.

However, some filling stations were attending to customers, although they were dispensing fuel at between N230 and N250 per liter of PMS, as against N200 per liter sold on Sunday.

Also, some banks were attending to their customers with utmost care as their gates were half -closed while allowing customers inside.

An Awka- based businessman, Mr. Hyacinth Nwabueze accused commercial bus operators of encouraging the sit -at- home by withdrawing their vehicles from the road every Monday, urging the governor to direct his attention to them.

“Don’t mind the threat letters written by faceless people ordering people to sit at home. Once the commercial vehicles move from one town to the other, the sit at home will end”, Nwabueze said.