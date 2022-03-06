.

By Tunde Oso

The Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Monday Whiskey, has charged the recently elected Mayor of Urhobo Land, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro to work assiduously to uplift Urhobo youths in the light of his election as Mayor.

The career-journalist-turned traditional ruler, stated this when Mayor Akpodoro who was recently elected as Mayor by Efemini Epiagbaga, the Okpako-Orere of the Gbaregolor Federated Communities in Ughelli South, Local Government Area, South-South Nigeria, paid him visit.

HRM Whiskey whose kingdom has been undergoing developmental revolution since being installed king, stated that the former ex-militant leader, who doubles as the Coordinator of the Urhobo Youth Forum for Change, UYFC should do more in his new capacity to thrust up Urhobo nation, using his reach within Nigeria’s political space , especially against the backdrop of his giant strides in creating an atmosphere of peace in the Niger Delta region.

Specifically, the ldjerhe maintained that as an ex-militant leader, Akpodoro has been involved in stemming the renewal of insurgency in the region, pipeline vandalism, oil bunkering and sundry crimes, working assiduously to remove youths from the streets to engage in meaningful activities.

Continuing his royal blessings to the Mayor, King Whisky charged him: “I bless you this day to be a pride and blessing to Urhobo nation. We need more aspiring youths like you whose struggle for betterment is an open book for all to see. I’ve followed your activities over time and I know you have the propensity to grow and achieve success and success shall be your heritage.”

Mayor Akpodoro expressed appreciation to King Whiskey, noting that he is one of the Kings on whose shoulders the future of Urhoboland lies and that in no distant future he has no doubt in his mind that he will become one of the foremost traditional rulers in the country noting that he has brought experience, decency, exposure to the world of traditional rulers in Delta State, different from the dark days of being stooges to government.

“Very soon, I am sure, Your Majesty will be sitting in the front row with the Ooni of Ife, Sultan of Sokoto, Oba of Benin and other notable kings in the country. You have started well and we know you are the evolving future of Urhobo nation. We shall support your kingdom to take mantle of exceptional rulership to the centre,” the Mayor of Urhoboland stated.