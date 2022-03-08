Women cry as attendees mourn the death of the coffin of fifth Tanzanian president John Magufuli during the national funeral at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on March 20, 2021. – A soft-spoken Muslim woman from the island of Zanzibar will finish Magufuli’s second five-year term, set to run until 2025, after the sudden death of John Magufuli from an illness shrouded in mystery. (Photo by STR / AFP)

As the world celebrates the International Women’s Day 2022, founder Women Foundation for Nation Building, WINBAFRICA, Dr. Bukola Bello Jaiyesimi, has called on government and non-governmental organisations around the world to remember women that are internally displaced, women caught up in wars around the world, girls in the orphanages and destitute and all those who also are in need one way or the other.

She stated this in her message to the women folk on the celebration of the International Women’s Day.

She noted that the great potentials locked in these women and girls should not be allowed to die.

She also said as the world advance into the future in the new normal and nations, peoples and organizations grapple with the fallout of the COVID-19 challenge, “it is imperative that these nations, social entrepreneurs and businesses, collaborate to open new vistas of cooperation, access, growth and development.

WINBAFRICA was founded in 2014 by Dr. Jaiyesimi an entrepreneur, pan Africanist, multiple award recipients with passion for projecting women issues.

It has the mandate to transform the African society by supporting women to play significant roles in nation building as well as creating avenues for identifying, raising and supporting women leaders to come together to brainstorm on issues affecting their well-being and generating practical and achievable solutions.