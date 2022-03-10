…Families, organizations must ensure equal opportunities for all -NNPC Board Chairman

By Sebastine Obasi

Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria’s president has called on Nigerians to support processes that help women gain power and economic success.

Buhari said through this, the interests and values of the female gender would be better represented in the country.

She spoke at the First Edition of the Society of Petroleum Engineer’s (SPE) Women Leadership Lecture Series held in Lagos.

The lecture which had the theme: “Breaking the Bias – Accelerating Business and Economic Growth Through Inclusion,” was organised to commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day.

Buhari who was represented by Aisha Aminu, Senior Special Assistant to the president on Legal Matters, Office of the First Lady said unless women have access to empowerment opportunities that allowed them to gain education and join the workforce, many countries would not develop as they should.

According to her, World Bank studies show that many women around the world are still prevented by law from working in certain jobs; and in many countries, men can legally forbid their wives from working.

Buhari said sadly, even in instances where women work, the gender pay gap meant they didn’t earn as much as men. She said: “In Nigeria, the case is not different; gender inequality is influenced by different cultures and beliefs.

“In most parts of Nigeria, women are considered subordinates to their male counterparts and it is generally believed that women are best suited as home keepers. “This is evident even in our law making and policy formulation processes.”

She urged the stakeholders to continue the struggle by promoting the rights of women and girls to enable them develop fundamental skills and gain invaluable knowledge. “On the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2022, I call on all stakeholders in the gender agenda to support processes that help women gain power and economic success.

“Through this, the interests and values of the female gender will be better represented.

“We need to also end violence and sexual assault against women by strengthening laws against domestic violence and sexual assaults to protect women and girls who are often vulnerable.

“Raising the aspirations of girls and their parents is another key strategy to change how girls, families and society imagine what girls can be and can do. “We need to give girls images and role models that expand their dreams,” she said.

Also speaking, Senator Margery Chuba-Okadigbo, Chairman of NNPC Limited Board of directors affirmed that there is need for families, individuals and corporate organizations to break the many biases that set to limit women empowerment in the society.

She also called on women all over the world to grab every opportunities and don’t sit to wait for the opportunity to fell on their laps. ‘’We must be prepared for every opportunity coming on our way and ensure we grab it and make good use of it.

According to her, women should be celebrated everyday because they are the bedrock of every society. ‘I think everyday should be women’s day because we are the ones that make the world. We need to take the opportunity and ensure our inclusiveness in the scheme of things.

She called on families as the smallest social unit to ensure inclusive growth. According to her, “we want to see every child succeed, and for this to happen children irrespective of gender, social situation or ability, need equal opportunities and support to succeed. “Being inclusive in the opportunities we offer in our homes ,and in our businesses, we are guaranteeing not only inclusive economic growth ,but also a sustainable future”, she stated. She thanked President Muhammed Buhari for braking many biases to empower women and for making her the first female chairman of the board of Africa’s largest National oil company ,NNPC Ltd.

Earlier in his address of welcome, Chairman, SPE Nigeria Council, Prof. Olalekan Olafuyi, said as a gender-sensitive organisation, SPE had been creating opportunities for diversity and inclusion. Olafuyi said in 2013, the leadership of SPE Nigeria Council, led by Mr Osayande Igiehon, initiated the Women Leadership Programme (WLP), formerly Women Development Programme (WDP).

He said: “The WLP has attracted high-profile ladies from a broad spectrum of industries. The learnings, awareness, and networking impact of the WLP are very evident.

“In 2017, SPE Nigeria Council went further to create a special committee saddled with the responsibility of promoting our women in the industry and also in mentoring very young and middle-aged females in Nigeria.