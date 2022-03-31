.

By Juliet Umeh

Former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Mrs, Jumoke Anifowoshe, has urged Nigerian women to desire and work to occupy any top political office in Nigeria.

Anifowoshe made the call at the Vanguard’s International Women’s Day Conference 2022, saying that women must not think that they cannot do it.

She said:”Some time ago, I became the Chairman of defunct Action Congress of Nigeria in my State and I was the envy of all including the men.

“Mothers should stop talking down on their girl children. You are a woman, you cannot do this or that. These things affect the female gender, especially on how to come out and take part in politics.’

She also advised that women should stop dancing for men alone but participate actively.

She said: “There’s nowhere I get to and see women dancing and shaking their bodies

I feel nauseated when I see women dancing and shaking their bodies because we are not made that way.

“If women are dancing, men should come out and dance for us as well.

“Women, particularly at the grassroots, are afraid of coming out in their numbers to participate actively because most times, we speak English.

“We have to learn to communicate in a language that they will understand easily.

“Communication will help in getting our women to participate in politics and also to come out and support whoever that come out as a female candidate to take part in any elective position.

Also, the 2023 Presidential aspirant, Mrs Khadijat Okunnu-Lamidi, encouraged women to sacrifice for the country by identifying new women in politics.

She said: “New heroes need to be identified while appreciating the old heroes.

“Women should stop being foot soldiers of patriotic.”

Okunnu advised: “Women need the political will in order to get things done because political will aids development.”